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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
9h

"We truly need a political revolution in America. Why not start this July 4th?"

Let's.

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John R Moffett's avatar
John R Moffett
4h

The billionaires think they have full control now, so they can get away with anything. They certainly control the government (the White House is packed with them), they own all the major news outlets, they fund the think tanks and major universities, they obviously control all finance, and they have enough spare cash to bribe anyone they need to bribe. So, in fact, they may be right, they might just have full control, and there isn't much we can do about it unless we want to go up against the militarized police that they billionaires have cobbled together all across the country.

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