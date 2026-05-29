Every morning I get a news update from the New York Times. Here’s a choice segment of today’s news:

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THE LATEST NEWS

Politics

At the White House. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his agency had designed a $250 bill bearing Trump’s image. Congress would need to approve the currency.

The Pentagon announced a $9.7 billion contract with Dell. Trump, who bought more than $1 million in Dell stock this year, stands to benefit.

“Both parties kind of get it wrong”: Many Gen Z men who voted for Trump say they’re disappointed by his time in office. But they haven’t heard an appealing pitch from Democrats, either.

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So, lackeys at the Treasury Department put Trump’s face on a $250 bill to flatter his ego. Meanwhile, Trump is yet again outdoing Nancy Pelosi on stock profiteering based on insider knowledge. And Trump voters are “disappointed” by his actions, yet Democrats haven’t been able to make “an appealing pitch” to them.

How’s this for an appealing pitch? No more murderous and illegal wars, no more egotism and narcissism, and no more shameless profiteering and brazen corruption.

How difficult is it for Democrats to run against a man and a party that’s so craven and corrupt and incompetent? Oh, wait a moment, the Democrats are doing the same, just not quite as openly and unapologetically.

We truly need a political revolution in America. Why not start this July 4th?

Addendum: The Treasury needs to put Trump’s face on a $39 trillion bill and use it to pay off the national debt. Imagine how happy Trump would be with that. He could claim that only he and his image saved America from a colossal load of debt.