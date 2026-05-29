The Brazen Criminality of the Trump Administration
Meanwhile, No "Appealing" Message from Democrats
Every morning I get a news update from the New York Times. Here’s a choice segment of today’s news:
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THE LATEST NEWS
Politics
At the White House. Evan Vucci/Reuters
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his agency had designed a $250 bill bearing Trump’s image. Congress would need to approve the currency.
The Pentagon announced a $9.7 billion contract with Dell. Trump, who bought more than $1 million in Dell stock this year, stands to benefit.
“Both parties kind of get it wrong”: Many Gen Z men who voted for Trump say they’re disappointed by his time in office. But they haven’t heard an appealing pitch from Democrats, either.
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So, lackeys at the Treasury Department put Trump’s face on a $250 bill to flatter his ego. Meanwhile, Trump is yet again outdoing Nancy Pelosi on stock profiteering based on insider knowledge. And Trump voters are “disappointed” by his actions, yet Democrats haven’t been able to make “an appealing pitch” to them.
How’s this for an appealing pitch? No more murderous and illegal wars, no more egotism and narcissism, and no more shameless profiteering and brazen corruption.
How difficult is it for Democrats to run against a man and a party that’s so craven and corrupt and incompetent? Oh, wait a moment, the Democrats are doing the same, just not quite as openly and unapologetically.
We truly need a political revolution in America. Why not start this July 4th?
Addendum: The Treasury needs to put Trump’s face on a $39 trillion bill and use it to pay off the national debt. Imagine how happy Trump would be with that. He could claim that only he and his image saved America from a colossal load of debt.
"We truly need a political revolution in America. Why not start this July 4th?"
Let's.
The billionaires think they have full control now, so they can get away with anything. They certainly control the government (the White House is packed with them), they own all the major news outlets, they fund the think tanks and major universities, they obviously control all finance, and they have enough spare cash to bribe anyone they need to bribe. So, in fact, they may be right, they might just have full control, and there isn't much we can do about it unless we want to go up against the militarized police that they billionaires have cobbled together all across the country.