Feb 18

The Constitution gives Congress the power to provide for the general welfare of the United States. The BBBB (Big, Beautiful, Budget-Busting) Bill, giving $1+ trillion per year for “defense” of the nation, provides for the generals’ (and admirals’) welfare. And all that is consequence. Need anything more be said?

Feb 18

You may blame Trump and his toadies first for the present state of affairs, but I will blame the DNC first.

The Republican Party has always been the Republican Party, representing the privileged class. They have never made any bones about it. But the Democratic Party, which also represents the privileged class, used to represent the working class. The transformation came about in the 1980's when the restrictions on campaign funding started to be relaxed. The DNC discovered that they could raise a lot more money sucking up to the privileged class. That's when they abandoned the working class and started putting up candidates like Clinton (Bill and Hillary) and Harris. Aside from "Obamacare" (which was actually a gift to the insurance industry), neither Clinton, Obama or Biden did much for the working class

Then came the disastrous "Citizens United" decision by SCOTUS which opened the floodgates to unlimited campaign spending and it was "game over" for the working class.

Trump's election to office (both times) was entirely due to the abandonment of the working class by the DNC.

The lesson the DNC has yet to learn is that you can only say F-- You to your base so many times before they turn on you.

