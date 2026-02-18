Clearing out my notes, here are a few thoughts I’ve had recently:

It strikes me the U.S. political system is so corrupt, so dishonest, that people find a dangerous charlatan like Donald Trump to be “attractive” and “refreshing.” And occasionally Trump does utter a refreshing truth; his nickname “Crooked Hillary” resonated because it hit the mark.

While I’ll always blame Trump and his sycophants and toadies first, I think we must blame the DNC second for giving us Hillary in 2016 and Kamala in 2024. In 2016, Bernie Sanders had built a winning movement; in 2024, we didn’t even have a chance to vote for Kamala Harris in the primary, as she was simply anointed by the Party.

Trump exploited a highly corrupted system--and now he’s corrupting it further. Surely Trump should be attacked, but so too should the system that enabled this clown who wants so desperately to be king.

*****

Question: How can a trillion-dollar military not be prepared to fight a near-peer enemy? Where’s the money going? (We don’t know, since the Pentagon has failed eight consecutive audits, but still.)

Concern: Assuming the U.S. military is unprepared to fight and win against a near-peer opponent, this is exactly the result that “warriors” like Pete Hegseth might seize upon to justify a $500 billion increase in the Pentagon budget in FY2027. We need another half-trillion or China and/or Russia will beat us!

Are we inflating the threat, effectively disarming ourselves through poor spending choices (Golden Dome, anyone?), strategically inept, or all three (and more)?

And why is America always in a state of war? Can we ever see peace again as our normal?

*****

Isn’t it high time we scrapped the Espionage Act of 1917? The act came during World War I and the administration of Woodrow Wilson. It was used against opponents of war within the U.S. rather than spies conducting espionage. Its chief intent, then and now, was to suppress legitimate, loyal, patriotic dissent.

“Our” government is supposed to be transparent to us even as we are supposed to have our right to privacy respected and protected. How did it come to be that we the people are transparent to government and government itself is opaque and therefore unaccountable to us?

Think about it. The American republic survived for 141 years without an espionage act, so why did we allegedly so desperately need one in World War I?

Furthermore, why did the Obama administration, allegedly “transparent,” use the Espionage Act so often against journalists and whistleblowers? All the more reason to repeal it if it’s almost always used to curb and punish legitimate and loyal dissent.

*****

As General William T. Sherman said, “war is all hell”; it is also the death of democracy. A state of permanent war drives abuses and reinforces authoritarianism. No democracy can survive it, as James Madison noted here:

Of all the enemies of true liberty, war is, perhaps, the most to be dreaded, because it comprises and develops the germ of every other. War is the parent of armies; from these proceed debt and taxes; and armies, and debts, and taxes are the known instruments for bringing the many under the domination of the few. In war, too, the discretionary power of the Executive is extended; its influence in dealing out offices, honors and emoluments is multiplied; and all the means of seducing the minds, are added to those of subduing the force, of the people. The same malignant aspect in republicanism may be traced in the inequality of fortunes, and the opportunities of fraud, growing out of a state of war, and in the degeneracy of manner and of morals, engendered in both. No nation can preserve its freedom in the midst of continual warfare …

*****

How shameful, how stupid, is it that we’re sold the idea that peace is best preserved through colossal spending on war and weapons?

Nothing screams “peace” like a B-52 bomber

*****

Why is it that Israel can compete in the Olympics but Russia can’t? Indeed, why is it that the U.S. can compete in the Olympics, given Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, the throttling of Cuba, recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, dominance of the global arms trade, commitments to build even more nuclear weapons while allowing the START treaty to expire, the Gaza genocide, and on and on? Why are Russia’s athletes beyond the pale?

Perhaps it’s best not to ask such questions. Just chant “USA! USA!”