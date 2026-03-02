Bracing Views

Tom High
7d

Great piece, Bill. Unfortunately, the people who need to read it, as Lawrence Wilkerson so aptly put it on a recent discussion, have their heads up each others butts.

TomR
7dEdited

One can go back to WWII and the air power proponents who claimed the Eight Air Force would destroy Germany's war-making economy and bring victory. With only profound respect to those young airmen who took to the skies (over 26,000 casualties), the results and impacts were far limited. The same will be true with Epstein Fury.

I believe your point number 5 is a critical one - piles of money spent on very expensive and increasingly fragile airplanes that require hours of maintenance for each hour of flight. But there are piles of campaign contributions built into the system.

56 more comments...

