Gallantry is a word that’s gone out of style. Rarely do you come across it today. It’s not a quality one would associate with President Trump, Pete Hegseth, and the motley crew that surrounds the powerful in DC circles.

Sometimes, you hear it in military circles, e.g. a conspicuous display of gallantry, especially in battle. Medals still exist for this. But I want to focus on non-military settings.

I checked a few dictionaries to remind myself of what gallantry is supposed to consist of. Its first sense is captured by words like nobility, bravery, spirited, courageous, intrepid, valiant, and dauntless. Its second and related sense focuses on chivalry, notably toward women, and includes related words like courtly, dashing, considerate, kindly, politeness, and tactfulness.

A synonym I really liked was lion-hearted.

“Gallant” suggests bravery and strength tempered by nobility and grace. It may include an attentiveness (and attractiveness) toward women based on gentlemanly behavior. A habit of paying respectful attention.

In a “Look-at-me!” world, a me-first one, a world of chest-thumpers and braggarts, gallantry as a quality is increasingly in decline.

MAGA: Make America Gallant Again. Make us noble and brave, polite and tactful, fine and stately, considerate and gentle.

Why did Trump and his crew focus on “great”? Is it because “great” is so non-specific, so much like Barack Obama’s “hope” and “change,” words that can mean almost anything to anyone?

America, let’s make our country gallant again, gallant like George Washington, with his ethic of public service and his willingness to walk away from power after two successful terms as president with his head held high and his ideals intact.

Let’s revive gallantry and applaud those who display those qualities. Courage tempered by grace — we could use a lot more of that in America.