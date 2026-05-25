The Decline of Gallantry
Make America Gallant Again (MAGA)
Gallantry is a word that’s gone out of style. Rarely do you come across it today. It’s not a quality one would associate with President Trump, Pete Hegseth, and the motley crew that surrounds the powerful in DC circles.
Sometimes, you hear it in military circles, e.g. a conspicuous display of gallantry, especially in battle. Medals still exist for this. But I want to focus on non-military settings.
I checked a few dictionaries to remind myself of what gallantry is supposed to consist of. Its first sense is captured by words like nobility, bravery, spirited, courageous, intrepid, valiant, and dauntless. Its second and related sense focuses on chivalry, notably toward women, and includes related words like courtly, dashing, considerate, kindly, politeness, and tactfulness.
A synonym I really liked was lion-hearted.
“Gallant” suggests bravery and strength tempered by nobility and grace. It may include an attentiveness (and attractiveness) toward women based on gentlemanly behavior. A habit of paying respectful attention.
In a “Look-at-me!” world, a me-first one, a world of chest-thumpers and braggarts, gallantry as a quality is increasingly in decline.
MAGA: Make America Gallant Again. Make us noble and brave, polite and tactful, fine and stately, considerate and gentle.
Why did Trump and his crew focus on “great”? Is it because “great” is so non-specific, so much like Barack Obama’s “hope” and “change,” words that can mean almost anything to anyone?
America, let’s make our country gallant again, gallant like George Washington, with his ethic of public service and his willingness to walk away from power after two successful terms as president with his head held high and his ideals intact.
Let’s revive gallantry and applaud those who display those qualities. Courage tempered by grace — we could use a lot more of that in America.
Yikes! Washington? YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!!!!
Professor Gerald Horne:
“…race, pan-Europeanism, fundamentally…was a way to reconcile those who had been warring on the shores of Europe, English versus Irish, English versus Scots, British versus German, German versus Russian, Russian versus Pole, Serb versus Croat, northern Italian versus southern Italian….All of a sudden, when they crossed the Atlantic–in a maneuver that would make the Madison Avenue advertising industry blush–they’re rebranded as ‘White’ quote unquote. A sort of ‘identity politics’–as the U.S. left likes to say when they try to disparage black politics, interestingly enough, cruelly enough, for that matter–and that proves to be the winning ticket, this construction of whiteness, a new identity politics, a monetized and militarized identity politics which involved class collaboration” with the great “real estate speculators” of the time, many of whom are heralded as America’s “Founding Fathers.”
I get sort of worked up when I think about all these myths….Our friends on the left keep telling us that 1776 was a great leap forward for humanity. Well, it reminds me of an apocryphal cartoon with an African in chains, and the caption reads:
The good news is I was part of a great leap forward for humanity. The bad news is that I was enslaved.
…It’s no accident, as historians like to say, that the Founding Father George Washington was a grand real estate speculator, just like the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump was a grand real estate speculator. This whole project could be seen as one gigantic speculative real estate play…you have this massive land grab of Native American land, and then Mexican American land, and then to work that land, you continually kidnap Africans and drag them kicking and screaming across the Atlantic to work for free.”
https://youtu.be/fZXyS4Qbkrc?si=dbs5xRKZsle70veu