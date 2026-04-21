Bracing Views

Bracing Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George D Hunter's avatar
George D Hunter
1h

Establishing a democracy was never on the wish list of any of our “founding fathers“. And any study of our ruling class throughout the history of this nation will inform you that our leaders had no respect for the rule of law.

Please let me know when America was “great“. Was it during the genocide of our indigenous people? Was it during slavery? Was it the segregation era following reconstruction? Was it during the industrial wars? Was it during the anti-communist hysteria?

I was born in 1947 and attended Berea College and taught school for many years . I am not ignorant of American history. When in my lifetime should I have been proud of the actions of my government?

Reply
Share
Ally's avatar
Ally
1h

Johnstone touts the same Brian Berletic and Richard Medhurst videos I’ve been sharing far and wide. Our enemy-the cause of all our woe, the wars, the want- is not this or that world leader but rather the entire billionaire kleptocrat capitalist class. Zionism is a useful tool to maintain the Empire, not its leader.

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 YP Retired Airman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture