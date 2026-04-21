Last week, I went on “Going Underground” with Afshin Rattansi to discuss the disastrous Iran War and the further decline of democracy in America.

Going Underground

Among other questions, he asked me if Iran should trust the U.S. government and its negotiators. I laughed ruefully because I don’t trust the U.S. government and the information it’s putting out about the Iran War, so why should Iran trust it?

Also, check out this video with the ever-intelligent Jeffrey Sachs. The illegality and immorality of America’s war with Iran can’t be mentioned enough.

Another point: the cowardice and failure of Congress to serve as a check on Trump’s dictatorial usurpation of war powers is something to behold. In this illegal war, Congress is essentially an obliging co-conspirator to Trump, and I include Democrats here. Caitlin Johnstone has a new post where she reveals that a second Biden administration (or the first Harris administration) would likely also have bombed Iran. (Recall that Harris claimed Iran was our biggest enemy while she boasted of U.S. military lethality.) Johnstone had a telling point: How do you vote yourself out of having an empire?

Since we’re marking the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, perhaps we should ask ourselves whether a new revolution is needed, this time to restore the American republic.