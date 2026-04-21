The Disastrous Iran War
Witnessing the Further Decline of Democracy in America
Last week, I went on “Going Underground” with Afshin Rattansi to discuss the disastrous Iran War and the further decline of democracy in America.
Among other questions, he asked me if Iran should trust the U.S. government and its negotiators. I laughed ruefully because I don’t trust the U.S. government and the information it’s putting out about the Iran War, so why should Iran trust it?
Also, check out this video with the ever-intelligent Jeffrey Sachs. The illegality and immorality of America’s war with Iran can’t be mentioned enough.
Another point: the cowardice and failure of Congress to serve as a check on Trump’s dictatorial usurpation of war powers is something to behold. In this illegal war, Congress is essentially an obliging co-conspirator to Trump, and I include Democrats here. Caitlin Johnstone has a new post where she reveals that a second Biden administration (or the first Harris administration) would likely also have bombed Iran. (Recall that Harris claimed Iran was our biggest enemy while she boasted of U.S. military lethality.) Johnstone had a telling point: How do you vote yourself out of having an empire?
Since we’re marking the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, perhaps we should ask ourselves whether a new revolution is needed, this time to restore the American republic.
Establishing a democracy was never on the wish list of any of our “founding fathers“. And any study of our ruling class throughout the history of this nation will inform you that our leaders had no respect for the rule of law.
Please let me know when America was “great“. Was it during the genocide of our indigenous people? Was it during slavery? Was it the segregation era following reconstruction? Was it during the industrial wars? Was it during the anti-communist hysteria?
I was born in 1947 and attended Berea College and taught school for many years . I am not ignorant of American history. When in my lifetime should I have been proud of the actions of my government?
Johnstone touts the same Brian Berletic and Richard Medhurst videos I’ve been sharing far and wide. Our enemy-the cause of all our woe, the wars, the want- is not this or that world leader but rather the entire billionaire kleptocrat capitalist class. Zionism is a useful tool to maintain the Empire, not its leader.