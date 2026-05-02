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TomR's avatar
TomR
9hEdited

It would be a great thing if the U.S. accepted the emerging multi-polar world and shut down its global footprint of bases and commands, but it doesn't seem likely - as the U.S. has not renounced its intent to be the global hegemon.

NATO should have been disbanded after 1991 - but there were arms sales to be made to European "allies". NATO's move east has only increased tensions over the decades - and in spite of the pearl clutching over Russia 'invading' Europe (Europe has nothing Russia needs or wants), it was Russia that was threatened; that included live fire exercises in Poland 10 miles from its eastern border.

This withdrawal of 5,000 troops is approximately 15% of U.S. forces in Germany. I'll believe the U.S. is withdrawing from Germany when they close the Ramstein Air Base, Landstuhl Medical Center, the base at Baumholder and all the rest.

The U.S. is still planning the war with China - and that's not going to change, even if there are basing losses in the Mideast and Far East due to this idiocy with Iran. Military spending will increase to fund "super weapons" - like the Trump battleship.

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Tito Botero's avatar
Tito Botero
9h

My mind seems to be working even slower than normal today, so when I read "to use an expression by my smarter wife today" I immediately wondered what your dumber wife thought.

From my point of view Trump in this sense is doing something very positive, albeit long overdue. Eisenhower himself is reported to have said in 1951 that if "in 10 years, all American troops stationed in Europe for national defense purposes have not been returned to the United States, then this whole project will have failed".

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