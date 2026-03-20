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TomR's avatar
TomR
15hEdited

Listening to Chief Fritz fills me with rage, which itself seems such an inadequate term.

Rage against Trump and the demonic members of his regime - Hegseth in particular.

Rage against a non-existent Congress that has been AWOL for decades on issues of war.

Rage against an MSM that dutifully reports the approved narratives.

And rage against the citizenry who have stood by through decades of war, through genocide in Gaza, to this latest atrocity - while mindlessly shouting "USA, USA, USA" at Olympic events and all the other irrelevant spectacles.

I have no answers as to what to do - but I fear the cost we will all pay for the above.

One other thing. War has the physical costs as Chief Fritz spoke of so movingly. But there are other costs. You can see moral injury in the eyes of someone who has seen and participated in the violence of war - even if they have no obvious physical injuries.

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X K's avatar
X K
15h

"Far too often, flag-draped caskets simply become patriotic props, even, unimaginably, for fundraising. This is sociopathy taken to the extreme."

All too true. And just a bit earlier I was watching a heartrending piece on CNN on children killed by Israeli and American bombs. The rage within me. I cannot stand the "Thank you for your service," "Honor our fallen heroes," "Made the ultimate sacrifice," "Gave his/her life in defense of our freedom" utter, cynical, repugnant, repulsive, self-seriving bulls***.

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