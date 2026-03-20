The Human Costs of War
CCMS Dennis Fritz Speaks with Passion and Precision
Command Chief Master Sergeant (ret.) Dennis Fritz went on “Judging Freedom” yesterday and spoke with force and eloquence about the human costs of war.
Every American should watch and heed this video. Especially the last five minutes or so.
Who wants to console the wounded veteran who’s lost his legs and an arm, or who’s lost his sight, or the family of a veteran who’s lost their daughter, or a 19-year-old wife who must decide to allow her young husband to die because his brain no longer functions? That is the true face of war, the sheer bloody awfulness of it all, and we must not forget it.
Far too often, flag-draped caskets simply become patriotic props, even, unimaginably, for fundraising. This is sociopathy taken to the extreme.
War must always be a last resort because of the enormity of its costs. Yet America has leaders who boast of war and killing as if it’s noble, as if it’s wonderful and wondrous.
There is nothing whatsoever wonderful and wondrous about dead Iranian schoolgirls in Minab, obliterated by a U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile on February 28. Roughly 165 to 175 people died in that strike—most were schoolgirls between 7 and 12 years old.
There are heartless ghouls among us—we must not take our lead from them.
Listening to Chief Fritz fills me with rage, which itself seems such an inadequate term.
Rage against Trump and the demonic members of his regime - Hegseth in particular.
Rage against a non-existent Congress that has been AWOL for decades on issues of war.
Rage against an MSM that dutifully reports the approved narratives.
And rage against the citizenry who have stood by through decades of war, through genocide in Gaza, to this latest atrocity - while mindlessly shouting "USA, USA, USA" at Olympic events and all the other irrelevant spectacles.
I have no answers as to what to do - but I fear the cost we will all pay for the above.
One other thing. War has the physical costs as Chief Fritz spoke of so movingly. But there are other costs. You can see moral injury in the eyes of someone who has seen and participated in the violence of war - even if they have no obvious physical injuries.
"Far too often, flag-draped caskets simply become patriotic props, even, unimaginably, for fundraising. This is sociopathy taken to the extreme."
All too true. And just a bit earlier I was watching a heartrending piece on CNN on children killed by Israeli and American bombs. The rage within me. I cannot stand the "Thank you for your service," "Honor our fallen heroes," "Made the ultimate sacrifice," "Gave his/her life in defense of our freedom" utter, cynical, repugnant, repulsive, self-seriving bulls***.