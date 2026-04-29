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wilrodx's avatar
wilrodx
3h

I remember seeing Guess Who at the Hollywood bowl in the very early 70's. I wondered why they picked that name when the British rockers were getting a lot of attention as the Who. Also, Steppenwolf was one of my first favorite bands.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
5h

Any of your articles that include a link to Magic Carpet Ride and American Woman is a winner - no matter what else you have to say. :-)

The costs of this war economy - and the Trump regime has been trying to get auto manufacturers to convert to war production, as if it's 1942 - can be seen (or rather not seen) in our lives.

I watched a few YouTube videos. One was an American in a Chinese train station in a smaller city that was clean and efficient; he compared it to the chaos and filth in Grand Central Station. Another video had a Brit talking about how his visiting father got a suspected aneurysm checked in one day (while he was still on a six-month wait list in Britain). The same Brit went to a hospital in Shanghai that looked like a modern hotel with technology used that made diagnosis quicker and required less admin overhead on the doctors.

I was thinking about the last time I was in the local hospital and the woman doing transport was expressing frustration that the equipment they use continues to break down and they can't get replacements.

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