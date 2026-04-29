I was thinking about the NDAA (national defense authorization act, i.e. the Pentagon budget) and what it really is. It’s not about national defense. It’s an imperial war and global power projection authorization act. The IWGPPAA. As you can tell, I’m no good at acronyms.

Seriously, why $1.5 trillion for global imperialism in FY2027? Near as I can tell, that colossal figure represents 5% of projected GDP. With GDP in 2025 at $30 trillion, the Project 2025 types believe the “defense” budget should be 5% of that, irrespective of need, strategy, and logic. And who cares if the Pentagon fails every audit. Eight in a row, and counting! Nothing succeeds like failure.

It was only a decade ago that the nominal Pentagon budget was $600 billion, which included the Afghan War and the GWOT.

Like the Overton Window, debates about the Pentagon budget keep shifting rightwards, or upwards in the case of the amount. If Congress somehow keeps the budget at $1.25 trillion instead of $1.5 trillion, the Democrats will probably declare victory, when $1.25T represents a 25% increase in war spending.

This represents a theft from all of us, as Ike said in his “Cross of Iron” speech in 1953.

All this reminds me of another Ike speech when he declared that, “Only Americans can hurt America.” Does any external threat pose as much danger to America as today’s military-industrial-congressional complex? Add to that Israel and AIPAC and you truly have a recipe for forever war.

The United States is a country made by and increasingly for war, a country perpetually making war, and a country that can’t seem to imagine a future without war.

Remember when the “Guess Who” sang “American Woman” with the line “I don’t need your war machines”? That was in 1970 during the Vietnam War. We still don’t need those war machines, but they sure as hell keep rolling along.

Speaking of “American Woman,” here’s my favorite scene featuring that song. We all need a laugh as we think about all the money we’re wasting on war, weapons, and killing innocent people.

Bonus: the clip begins with another classic song, Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride.” Yeah, baby!