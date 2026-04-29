The Imperial War and Global Power Projection Authorization Act
The Real NDAA
I was thinking about the NDAA (national defense authorization act, i.e. the Pentagon budget) and what it really is. It’s not about national defense. It’s an imperial war and global power projection authorization act. The IWGPPAA. As you can tell, I’m no good at acronyms.
Seriously, why $1.5 trillion for global imperialism in FY2027? Near as I can tell, that colossal figure represents 5% of projected GDP. With GDP in 2025 at $30 trillion, the Project 2025 types believe the “defense” budget should be 5% of that, irrespective of need, strategy, and logic. And who cares if the Pentagon fails every audit. Eight in a row, and counting! Nothing succeeds like failure.
It was only a decade ago that the nominal Pentagon budget was $600 billion, which included the Afghan War and the GWOT.
Like the Overton Window, debates about the Pentagon budget keep shifting rightwards, or upwards in the case of the amount. If Congress somehow keeps the budget at $1.25 trillion instead of $1.5 trillion, the Democrats will probably declare victory, when $1.25T represents a 25% increase in war spending.
This represents a theft from all of us, as Ike said in his “Cross of Iron” speech in 1953.
All this reminds me of another Ike speech when he declared that, “Only Americans can hurt America.” Does any external threat pose as much danger to America as today’s military-industrial-congressional complex? Add to that Israel and AIPAC and you truly have a recipe for forever war.
The United States is a country made by and increasingly for war, a country perpetually making war, and a country that can’t seem to imagine a future without war.
Remember when the “Guess Who” sang “American Woman” with the line “I don’t need your war machines”? That was in 1970 during the Vietnam War. We still don’t need those war machines, but they sure as hell keep rolling along.
Speaking of “American Woman,” here’s my favorite scene featuring that song. We all need a laugh as we think about all the money we’re wasting on war, weapons, and killing innocent people.
Bonus: the clip begins with another classic song, Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride.” Yeah, baby!
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I remember seeing Guess Who at the Hollywood bowl in the very early 70's. I wondered why they picked that name when the British rockers were getting a lot of attention as the Who. Also, Steppenwolf was one of my first favorite bands.
Any of your articles that include a link to Magic Carpet Ride and American Woman is a winner - no matter what else you have to say. :-)
The costs of this war economy - and the Trump regime has been trying to get auto manufacturers to convert to war production, as if it's 1942 - can be seen (or rather not seen) in our lives.
I watched a few YouTube videos. One was an American in a Chinese train station in a smaller city that was clean and efficient; he compared it to the chaos and filth in Grand Central Station. Another video had a Brit talking about how his visiting father got a suspected aneurysm checked in one day (while he was still on a six-month wait list in Britain). The same Brit went to a hospital in Shanghai that looked like a modern hotel with technology used that made diagnosis quicker and required less admin overhead on the doctors.
I was thinking about the last time I was in the local hospital and the woman doing transport was expressing frustration that the equipment they use continues to break down and they can't get replacements.