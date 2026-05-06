Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
2m

Keep writing this message; we need more people to awaken to the facts.

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Slightly Lucid's avatar
Slightly Lucid
4m

"Oil plunged and markets surged amid a report the U.S. and Iran are nearing a deal to end the war..."

I think I've heard this story before.

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