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Aunty Jean
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And the rich get richer. “When is everyone going to start realizing that the on-again, off-again war/peace rhetoric is really just insider trading? And sprinkle in some murder,” Greene wrote on social media. “Only a select few in the top tax bracket are benefiting from this, and the majority of you ain’t in it.” https://www.commondreams.org/news/iran-oil-insider-trading

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