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Ray Wilson's avatar
Ray Wilson
2h

Einstein called it STUPIDITY; that and FEAR and GREED. Check.

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Duncan Saunders's avatar
Duncan Saunders
2h

Hmmmm, I see one possible use for the new GOLD TRUMP BALLROOM: possibly enough space for all of the dunces that need to have a time out. Although probably additional space would be required. I read Asimov as a teenager as well and his "Violence..." quote has always stayed with me. It needs to be heard again and again.

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