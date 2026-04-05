The Madness of Wannabe King Trump
And He Has Nuclear Weapons
File under “you can’t make this stuff up”:
My first thought, after the predictable “Trump is truly crazy” reaction, was to imagine if President Barack Hussein Obama (Trump loves including the middle name) had given praise to Allah on the holiest day (Easter) on the Christian calendar. Republicans would have impeached and/or drawn and quartered him just for that. But I suppose cultists will claim Trump is playing four-dimensional chess here. (Perhaps he is, if you consider Trump as king and everyone else in America as his expendable pawns.)
Whether because he’s unfit for office (that “Truth Social” message above should be cited as proof) under the 25th amendment or prosecuting an unlawful and unconstitutional war and thus impeachable under the Constitution, or both, surely Trump should be removed as president. (Not that I’m looking forward to President JD Vance, mind you.)
A movie I saw a long time ago, The Madness of King George (1994), comes to mind here. Systems, courtiers, parliament, flunkies, Congress, whatever their names or offices, have a remarkable ability to ignore or explain away madness in the cause of preserving or elevating their own power.
But King George III didn’t have nuclear weapons. And he was a real king.
A number of mentions of the 25th amendment have been made in the past weeks. I read through discussions of the specifics, along with elements of it that are vague. It's not an easy process - and not guaranteed not to make the situation worse.
It's true the VP and the majority of the Cabinet can declare the President to be incapacitated, and after informing Congress the VP immediately becomes President.
But, if the President claims that he (in Trump's case) is able to serve, then the VP and cabinet have four days to notify Congress a second time of their continued belief as to incapacity; otherwise the President is restored to office.
It gets worse. If the VP and cabinet say as much the second time (the four day period), then within 21 days, both houses of Congress must each vote by a 2/3 majority that the President is incapable; otherwise he is restored.
Try to imagine this Congress getting a 2/3 vote on anything related to Trump. Even at this point, fear of his "base" would suggest getting the required number of Republican senators would be highly unlikely. (Note too that the Senate has the same 2/3 threshold in an impeachment vote).
Then, think about Trump, seeing his cabinet "turn on him", and at least some Republican members of Congress doing the same: how would a malignant narcissist with dementia and failing health, who lives by revenge and 'I win, you lose', react?
As Omar Little said in The Wire: "When you come at the king, you best not miss."
Can't somebody in this reality show just say, "YOU'RE FIRED!"