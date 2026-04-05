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TomR's avatar
TomR
11hEdited

A number of mentions of the 25th amendment have been made in the past weeks. I read through discussions of the specifics, along with elements of it that are vague. It's not an easy process - and not guaranteed not to make the situation worse.

It's true the VP and the majority of the Cabinet can declare the President to be incapacitated, and after informing Congress the VP immediately becomes President.

But, if the President claims that he (in Trump's case) is able to serve, then the VP and cabinet have four days to notify Congress a second time of their continued belief as to incapacity; otherwise the President is restored to office.

It gets worse. If the VP and cabinet say as much the second time (the four day period), then within 21 days, both houses of Congress must each vote by a 2/3 majority that the President is incapable; otherwise he is restored.

Try to imagine this Congress getting a 2/3 vote on anything related to Trump. Even at this point, fear of his "base" would suggest getting the required number of Republican senators would be highly unlikely. (Note too that the Senate has the same 2/3 threshold in an impeachment vote).

Then, think about Trump, seeing his cabinet "turn on him", and at least some Republican members of Congress doing the same: how would a malignant narcissist with dementia and failing health, who lives by revenge and 'I win, you lose', react?

As Omar Little said in The Wire: "When you come at the king, you best not miss."

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RobinB's avatar
RobinB
10h

Can't somebody in this reality show just say, "YOU'RE FIRED!"

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