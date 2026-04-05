File under “you can’t make this stuff up”:

My first thought, after the predictable “Trump is truly crazy” reaction, was to imagine if President Barack Hussein Obama (Trump loves including the middle name) had given praise to Allah on the holiest day (Easter) on the Christian calendar. Republicans would have impeached and/or drawn and quartered him just for that. But I suppose cultists will claim Trump is playing four-dimensional chess here. (Perhaps he is, if you consider Trump as king and everyone else in America as his expendable pawns.)

Whether because he’s unfit for office (that “Truth Social” message above should be cited as proof) under the 25th amendment or prosecuting an unlawful and unconstitutional war and thus impeachable under the Constitution, or both, surely Trump should be removed as president. (Not that I’m looking forward to President JD Vance, mind you.)

A movie I saw a long time ago, The Madness of King George (1994), comes to mind here. Systems, courtiers, parliament, flunkies, Congress, whatever their names or offices, have a remarkable ability to ignore or explain away madness in the cause of preserving or elevating their own power.

But King George III didn’t have nuclear weapons. And he was a real king.