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TomR's avatar
TomR
14h

This is the end of the road that began with the National Security Act of 1947. That act was the foundation of what today has evolved into the complex of military, industrial, congressional, academic, think thank, entertainment, technology, and mass media forces that control us today.

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Herb Weber's avatar
Herb Weber
16h

Great list, Alex, but I would change "serious help" from Allies to "decisive help from the Soviet Union". If the Red Army hadn't destroyed over a third of the Wehrmacht and drained German resources in four years of hard fighting on the East Front, we'd either still be wondering how to get at Germany, or Europe still would be a nuclear wasteland.

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