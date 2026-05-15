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X K's avatar
X K
1hEdited

"Speaking of which, is China our 'near-peer,' or vice-versa?"

Would have been heretical to have asked that question back in the days of Nixon, Ford, and Carter. Now quite fitting, and I suspect the latter is the case. It's been said that China is playing "the long game," consistent with its 5,000 year history. Our 250th year, in comparison, could well be our last. China has seen dynasties, domestic and foreign, come and go, while still remaining China. My crude analysis is that China is playing the waiting game, the placating game, the flattering game with this country as it saddles itself with debt, obscene spending on the military funded (but only in part) by cuts in social programs and domestic needs (e.g., infrastructure), and being "shackled to the corpse" of Israel.

Very astute of the Chinese to put on such idolatrous pageantry for the buffoon-in-chief, convincing him that all is well, while it's going to hell.

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
2h

The potential of two human beings talking face to face. We can categorize, label, dismiss, and dehumanize them or each other all we want, but these are still two human beings, face to face. That’s where our greatest potential has always lived. All of our overreaching becomes human again—becomes face to face.

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