The Personal Is the Political
Trump and Xi Discuss the Age of Trees
Seeing two portly leaders walking around a garden discussing the age and longevity of trees warms my heart.
As President Xi of China makes a point, President Trump shows a hint of a scowl.
When I was a kid, I remember U.S. presidents like Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Jimmy Carter visiting China and the Soviet Union. I had a sense that these men, despite their flaws, stood for a system and for ideals that were somehow better than those practiced by their more authoritarian counterparts. I had a sense America was upholding certain values (however imperfectly and sometimes hypocritically) that were worthy of support.
I find myself in an odd place today, hoping that President Xi Jinping of China was able to talk some sense into an American president known for his impetuosity and authoritarian personality.
If the personal is the political, a cordial personal meeting between Xi and Trump may yet bring greater cordiality between China and the U.S. It sure beats heightened tensions and constant references to potential conflict between “near-peer” competitors.
Speaking of which, is China our “near-peer,” or vice-versa?
"Speaking of which, is China our 'near-peer,' or vice-versa?"
Would have been heretical to have asked that question back in the days of Nixon, Ford, and Carter. Now quite fitting, and I suspect the latter is the case. It's been said that China is playing "the long game," consistent with its 5,000 year history. Our 250th year, in comparison, could well be our last. China has seen dynasties, domestic and foreign, come and go, while still remaining China. My crude analysis is that China is playing the waiting game, the placating game, the flattering game with this country as it saddles itself with debt, obscene spending on the military funded (but only in part) by cuts in social programs and domestic needs (e.g., infrastructure), and being "shackled to the corpse" of Israel.
Very astute of the Chinese to put on such idolatrous pageantry for the buffoon-in-chief, convincing him that all is well, while it's going to hell.
The potential of two human beings talking face to face. We can categorize, label, dismiss, and dehumanize them or each other all we want, but these are still two human beings, face to face. That’s where our greatest potential has always lived. All of our overreaching becomes human again—becomes face to face.