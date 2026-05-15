Seeing two portly leaders walking around a garden discussing the age and longevity of trees warms my heart.

As President Xi of China makes a point, President Trump shows a hint of a scowl.

When I was a kid, I remember U.S. presidents like Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Jimmy Carter visiting China and the Soviet Union. I had a sense that these men, despite their flaws, stood for a system and for ideals that were somehow better than those practiced by their more authoritarian counterparts. I had a sense America was upholding certain values (however imperfectly and sometimes hypocritically) that were worthy of support.

I find myself in an odd place today, hoping that President Xi Jinping of China was able to talk some sense into an American president known for his impetuosity and authoritarian personality.

If the personal is the political, a cordial personal meeting between Xi and Trump may yet bring greater cordiality between China and the U.S. It sure beats heightened tensions and constant references to potential conflict between “near-peer” competitors.

Speaking of which, is China our “near-peer,” or vice-versa?