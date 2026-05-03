The Power and Profit Game
More Wars for Wall Street
Who’s calling the shots, the USA or Israel? What is the nature of the power dynamic here? What matters more, Wall Street corporate rule or the military-industrial complex? What are the true goals of Israel? Of the U.S.? What resources are vital here, and who’s gaining control of them?
All these questions came to mind as I watched this stimulating interview featuring Richard Medhurst, a journalist with a unique perspective on the dynamics of recent global events. It’s worth a few minutes of your time:
Israel obviously seeks “greater” land: the annexation of Gaza, the West Bank, portions of Syria, and southern Lebanon. Israel is killing hundreds of thousands, and displacing millions, to achieve this goal. Broadly speaking, the U.S. supports Israel, providing them the money and weapons to achieve this vision. Israel seeks regional hegemony; a telling detail is Israel’s increasing control over Syrian water supplies.
What’s in it for the USA? The military-industrial complex profits, of course, but so too does Wall Street, especially the energy sector and the ever-growing power of multinationals like Exxon/Mobil, Chevron, BP, and the like. Disrupting the flow of oil and gas from Iran benefits those who can step in and replace that supply. Weakening China is another possible benefit; at the very least, controlling the flow of oil provides a powerful bargaining chip vis-a-vis China’s dominance of trade and especially of strategic metals.
There’s a power and profit game being played here that is outside the scope of what passes for my expertise. I’ve spent a lot of time researching and writing about military history, the military-industrial complex, military strategy, U.S. politics, and the like. I’ve never been as interested in economics, the global flow of oil and gas, and the machinations of Wall Street. (For example, I hadn’t heard about the ongoing replacement for the Nordstream pipelines being orchestrated by the U.S. and powerful multinationals.)
The strength of Wall Street, with new records set almost daily in the S&P 500, has struck me throughout the Iran War. Yes, the weapons makers are profiting, but why is the U.S. dollar stronger? Why is the market trending upwards during a disastrous and murderous war? Is the U.S. truly gaining more control of sea lanes and pipelines related to oil, gas, and LNG?
The U.S./Israel War against Iran, as well as recent events in Venezuela, schemes about Greenland, and attacks on Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure, are all connected, Medhurst suggests. There is purpose here, and vast profits to be made, for the richest and most powerful entities. Naturally, if ordinary Americans are impoverished while millions globally are killed or displaced, well, that’s the price of making the U.S. and Israel greater (and great) again.
Readers, help me out. While it’s clear America, as in Main Street USA, is losing, it seems obvious that Wall Street movers and shakers see it differently. Are they delusional? Or are they in some sense “winning” in a nakedly amoral (if not immoral) power game that focuses on natural resources and control and dominance of the same?
Personally I'm glad to see more people see the US as a "pirate Nation"
I sent this X 5 months ago.
@Pontifex @realDonaldTrump @netanyahu @_FriedrichMerz @MarkJCarney
A lesson in cause and effect, for those who believe they are above the law: When a nation’s power operates as piracy with a flag—seizing tankers in international waters, enforcing its unilateral will as global law—it does not merely break treaties.
It breaks the civic covenant at home. It teaches its own people, in a language clearer than any sermon, that law is not principle, but the will of the strongest. That rules are for the weak. That sovereignty is a fiction to be ignored when inconvenient.
Now add the accelerant of a contracting economy: stagnant wages, impossible debt, a generation with no stake in the future.
The lesson learned abroad becomes the survival logic at home.
The result is the volatile cocktail of our generation: the vigilante, the politician defying courts, the citizen who no longer believes the system is legitimate—only that it is rigged.
You cannot break international law abroad and expect domestic law to be revered at home.
The seed of lawlessness, sown by imperial edict, is now sprouting in your own streets. This is not a political forecast. It is a spiritual law, as old as the prophets: “They sow the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.” (Hosea 8:7).
The aircraft carrier that seized the tanker is the same power that arms the siege of Gaza. The domestic unravelling is the inevitable reflux of that exported violence.
You are building a world on the principle that might makes right. Your own people are now learning the lesson. What will you build when they have learned it completely?
p.s. I get this new Bansky protest art, erected surreptitiously overnight in downtown London. I see it as exposing fake Patriotism following the flag blindly.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cn4pvyw82exo
‘’Anthropic issues military AI ‘kill switch’ warning”
‘’The company has disputed the Pentagon’s statements that it can somehow still control Claude AI deployed in military networks’‘
rt.com/news/638983-anth…