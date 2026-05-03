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Ray Joseph Cormier's avatar
Ray Joseph Cormier
2hEdited

Personally I'm glad to see more people see the US as a "pirate Nation"

I sent this X 5 months ago.

@Pontifex @realDonaldTrump @netanyahu @_FriedrichMerz @MarkJCarney

A lesson in cause and effect, for those who believe they are above the law: When a nation’s power operates as piracy with a flag—seizing tankers in international waters, enforcing its unilateral will as global law—it does not merely break treaties.

It breaks the civic covenant at home. It teaches its own people, in a language clearer than any sermon, that law is not principle, but the will of the strongest. That rules are for the weak. That sovereignty is a fiction to be ignored when inconvenient.

Now add the accelerant of a contracting economy: stagnant wages, impossible debt, a generation with no stake in the future.

The lesson learned abroad becomes the survival logic at home.

The result is the volatile cocktail of our generation: the vigilante, the politician defying courts, the citizen who no longer believes the system is legitimate—only that it is rigged.

You cannot break international law abroad and expect domestic law to be revered at home.

The seed of lawlessness, sown by imperial edict, is now sprouting in your own streets. This is not a political forecast. It is a spiritual law, as old as the prophets: “They sow the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.” (Hosea 8:7).

The aircraft carrier that seized the tanker is the same power that arms the siege of Gaza. The domestic unravelling is the inevitable reflux of that exported violence.

You are building a world on the principle that might makes right. Your own people are now learning the lesson. What will you build when they have learned it completely?

p.s. I get this new Bansky protest art, erected surreptitiously overnight in downtown London. I see it as exposing fake Patriotism following the flag blindly.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cn4pvyw82exo

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wilrodx's avatar
wilrodx
1h

‘’Anthropic issues military AI ‘kill switch’ warning”

‘’The company has disputed the Pentagon’s statements that it can somehow still control Claude AI deployed in military networks’‘

rt.com/news/638983-anth…

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