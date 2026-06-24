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wilrodx's avatar
wilrodx
10hEdited

A CRY FOR LIFE

No more wars. It seems that the more we say it the more it seems inevitable and it's consequences exponentially more horrific. Is Europe in a death grip that has dulled their minds to history and what happened in their land twice within thirty years? Has humanity become soul-less and callous to what is happening in Israel? Seems like everyday we hear of an IDF soldier shooting a baby in the head. We shrug and say "another dead baby" . We have been watching the ethnic cleansing and genocide for decades. Why don't we fight a real war to end that? Do we even know whether the Palestinians have finally been allowed to feed from food trucks? Or are they all in prisons being tortured and sexually abused now? Have they removed the thousands of bodies from the concrete rubble or will they just build on top of them and start new rubble in Lebanon? Are we distracted that what they're doing in Lebanon is the same or that Iran has stood it's ground? The wave of killing and war seems to constantly float around all of the middle east. Everyday new threats and more demands for death and destruction.

Does humanity have no way to change what appears to be it's inevitable destiny of destruction and death? Will we survive the last war or will it be the last because there is no else to kill or die?

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8 replies by Bill Astore and others
Ivan F. Ingraham's avatar
Ivan F. Ingraham
12h

I can’t keep up with you, Bill! The article I’ve written for Friday is now out of date! I’ll post it anyway, but you’re first, and as always, awesome.

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1 reply by Bill Astore
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