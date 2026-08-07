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TomR's avatar
TomR
3h

One can only conclude that 'defense' spending is about keeping money flowing to prop up what's left of the economy while the owners loot everything else.

The 'war' in Iran shows how empty all the claims have been. Five months of operations have left US stockpiles of offensive and defensive weapons seriously drawn down for all global theaters. This against a regional power that wouldn't be considered a 'near peer' military.

A general war against countries like China or Russia would mean the US never had more than several weeks of conventional weapons - given the likely intensity and scale of combat in multiple regions. At that point, the only option would have been, and be, escalation to nuclear weapons.

But the money continues to flow at ever more obscene levels into the Pentagon and firepower industry. And yet even now, we have sailors on ships that have little food, poor hygienic conditions, and extended deployments that are beyond any in the last six decades. And soldiers deployed in locations with inadequate shelters from incoming missiles.

The economic collapse is coming - the realties of the debt and interest rates cannot be contained or hidden much longer. The only issue then is whether the statement 'when all else fails, they take you to war' comes true.

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Nile Stanton's avatar
Nile Stanton
2h

Special thanks for this, Bill. ---- Every adult American should read it and think carefully about it.

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