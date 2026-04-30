The Rule of Aging Corporate-Friendly Lawyers
The Color that Matters in America is Green
How representative of the people is the U.S. Congress and the Supreme Court? If you’re a corporate-friendly lawyer aged seventy or older, the U.S. government truly represents you and your interests.
There are 24 members of Congress who are 80 or older. About 120 are 70 or older. 184 members of Congress have law degrees, including 47 Senators, or nearly half the Senate.
Out of curiosity, I asked our kindly AI friends how many members of Congress had some experience with firefighting? Exactly two. How about plumbers? Exactly one. How about nursing? Exactly three. How many janitors? Exactly none. Surprise!
Three nurses, two firefighters, one plumber, no janitors, and 184 lawyers. There’s a very bad joke in there, somewhere, and the joke’s on us.
Of course, all members of SCOTUS have law degrees, but what matters is their allegiance. Recent “conservative” judges like Roberts, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett were elevated to their positions because of their corporate-friendly policies and positions. The Roberts Court will never issue a decision that challenges the corporatocracy in the United States. This is entirely by design.
Thomas and Alito are approaching their late seventies with no urge to retire soon. SCOTUS has a strong 6-3 majority that will support corporations against all efforts to limit their power.
Meanwhile, SCOTUS ruled yesterday against the Voting Rights Act with a predictable 6-3 vote. Basically, the court argued that efforts to ensure greater equity in minority representation within Congress amount to “racial gerrymandering.” But the main issue isn’t about race, it’s about greed. SCOTUS doesn’t care much about Black, brown, or white. Like Congress, what it cares about is green. Money. Profit. The supremacy of corporatism.
The effect of SCOTUS’ latest decision is likely to be more white Republicans (and corporate-friendly lawyers) elected to Congress and fewer minorities. Again, the main issue here isn’t white supremacy but corporate supremacy.
A government of the people, by the people, for the people is a noble ideal. It’s obviously not what America has.
Sorry—we have no janitors to clean house in Congress.
The joke is, indeed, on us. Trying to wake more people up to the fact that things will NOT change from the top; those "elites" hold the reins of power.
Great article, Mr. Astore. I used to write my 2 Senators, Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson from WI and my Representative, currently Tom Tiffany. For the last few years I have not wasted my time and postage. I did contact Biden when he was in office (but definitely not in charge) about the genocide in Gaza when that started. And I didn't vote in the Presidential election because that would have indicated that I supported Genocide, if I voted for Trump or Harris, which I definitely DO NOT! The illegal war on Iran got me angry enough to contact the three noted above. Baldwin replied and she recently got up to denounce the illegal war in Iran. She sent me the video. Johnson never bothered to reply and Tiffany sent me a form letter which didn't really address the issue. In fact I have not voted Dem or Rep since Ross Perot ran in 1992 and 1996? I have voted a third party , mainly Green or Nader etc., never Libertarian. I am under no illusions about how "the System" works. And yet what can we do? If I refuse to pay my taxes to support war, I'll suffer the consequences of having the IRS on my case and maybe jail.
I am a 79 year-old woman who has always voted and especially in the last 15 or so years have paid attention through sites such as yours and other independent journalists (and financially supported them) to the undisguised corruption of our government, who are not representing us and yet we continue to have to pay them. (Taxation without Representation)
Thank you for this article and the good and honest reporting that you do.
I respect and admire you and the work that you do! I know that you will keep it going.