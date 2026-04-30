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Bracing Views

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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
4h

The joke is, indeed, on us. Trying to wake more people up to the fact that things will NOT change from the top; those "elites" hold the reins of power.

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Sharon Aldrich's avatar
Sharon Aldrich
3h

Great article, Mr. Astore. I used to write my 2 Senators, Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson from WI and my Representative, currently Tom Tiffany. For the last few years I have not wasted my time and postage. I did contact Biden when he was in office (but definitely not in charge) about the genocide in Gaza when that started. And I didn't vote in the Presidential election because that would have indicated that I supported Genocide, if I voted for Trump or Harris, which I definitely DO NOT! The illegal war on Iran got me angry enough to contact the three noted above. Baldwin replied and she recently got up to denounce the illegal war in Iran. She sent me the video. Johnson never bothered to reply and Tiffany sent me a form letter which didn't really address the issue. In fact I have not voted Dem or Rep since Ross Perot ran in 1992 and 1996? I have voted a third party , mainly Green or Nader etc., never Libertarian. I am under no illusions about how "the System" works. And yet what can we do? If I refuse to pay my taxes to support war, I'll suffer the consequences of having the IRS on my case and maybe jail.

I am a 79 year-old woman who has always voted and especially in the last 15 or so years have paid attention through sites such as yours and other independent journalists (and financially supported them) to the undisguised corruption of our government, who are not representing us and yet we continue to have to pay them. (Taxation without Representation)

Thank you for this article and the good and honest reporting that you do.

I respect and admire you and the work that you do! I know that you will keep it going.

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