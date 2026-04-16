Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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Matthew Hoh's avatar
Matthew Hoh
1h

Thanks Bill, and thanks for the Carlin. He is missed.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
2h

Social media's function is to provide a positive feedback loop (positive in the engineering sense of outputs being added back into the system). This is particularly true in the sites like X, where tweets feed upon tweets to further enrage or reinforce the original "thought" (and I use that advisedly).

We are well past the point of Yeats' "Things fall apart, the centre cannot hold;", and as Carlin observed, it's by intent of the owners. The most striking thing is that even when there are opportunities for the two sides to reach out to each other (as now with the near universal recognition that Trump is destroying everything), some sites on the left smugly spout about how wrong those on the right were.

Maybe it's me, but if the ship is sinking perhaps we should all focus on plugging the hole.

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