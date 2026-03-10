Bracing Views

Bracing Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TomR's avatar
TomR
9h

While spoken during the Constitutional Convention in 1787, rather than in 1776 at the separation from England, Ben Franklin framed the challenge we face. In response to a question as to whether they had created a monarchy or a republic, he said "a republic if you can keep it".

During this reign of Trump with his quest for unchallenged power, the allusions to a king seem appropriate at face value. But he's no George III, following a succession of kings and queens over hundreds of years. He is a constitutionally elected President, made so under the laws of the republic (and all claims and counterclaims about foreign interference to the side).

He is a malignant narcissist who is unconstrained or uninterested in following the laws of this republic, a situation that should be corrected by the first branch of government - the Congress.

That he is not says more about us than him - and by us, I mean the electorate as a whole.

As imperfect as the founding fathers were, they would have understood the mortal danger we are in from foreign entanglements; the role of religion in political decision making; and the avarice and cowardice of those elected to represent us.

Whatever else those signers of the Declaration of Independence were, they were brave men who understood they would have been executed by the British if captured. Franklin's comment suggests to me he understood a democratic republic requires a citizenry who is active in its governance.

The days of the sunshine patriot are now past. Unless and until we become the winter soldiers in the political struggle, the revolution will finally fail.

Reply
Share
Ray Joseph Cormier's avatar
Ray Joseph Cormier
9h

My reply on X for Today

US Secretary of WAR Hegseth was Blasphemous calling on God to bless and support the US bully in 'Operation Epic Fury'

For, behold, the LORD will come with FIRE, and with his chariots like a whirlwind, to render his anger with FURY, and his rebuke with flames of FIRE. For by FIRE and by his sword will the LORD plead with all flesh: and the slain of the LORD shall be many.

Isaiah 66: 15-16

God does not bless evildoers!

This X was sent to Pope Leo, Franklin Graham and John Hagee

US 'Operion Epic Fury' and Israel's 'Operation Lion's Roar' follows Hamas October 7 'Operation Al Asqa Flood' after years of Israeli Apartheid, Arab abuse, and Economic privation.

This article was prescient, posted online 11 years ago.

The World is set on the Path to the Biblical Spiritual 'Operation Armageddon - the great day of the Battle of Almighty God'

between THEOCRATIC Israel vs THEOCRATIC Iran and US Christian Nationalism we see unfolding with our own eyes Day by Day, leading to The Final Solution.

The Al Asqa Mosque sits on Temple Mount - ground zero of this Prophecy

The ONLY Off Ramp is REPENTANCE.

https://rayjc.com/2014/11/13/temple-mount-and-the-battle-of-the-great-day-of-god-almighty/

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 YP Retired Airman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture