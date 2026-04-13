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TomR's avatar
TomR
19h

I assume at the end of this latest war that Congress will have US taxpayers pay for the rebuilding of Israel, given that's what the owners will demand - necessitating, of course, more and more cuts to "social programs".

We are at the edge of the abyss, and it's begun to gaze back at us.

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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
20h

We are so deluged with gambling advertisements everywhere, that many people don't even think about just how odd it is. People drown their sorrows by gambling, drinking, taking drugs, shopping, and on and on. Our society is so very sick. I encourage the children that are in my life to join me outdoors, to learn the names of the flowers and trees, to plant a garden. I really don't know how to reach the adults. Kids need to feel that there is a future for them. Keep talking, Bill. Someone is listening, someone needs to know that some people still care.

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