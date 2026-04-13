The figures are startling. U.S. national debt exceeds $39 trillion and rising. Total U.S. household debt is roughly $19 trillion. That figure includes $13.2 trillion in mortgage debt, $1.67 trillion in auto loan debt, $1.66 trillion in student loan debt, and $1.3 trillion in credit card debt. Personal bankruptcy, unsurprisingly, is rising, fueled by inflated prices, overspending, loss of jobs, and medical debt, which remains the leading cause of personal bankruptcy. (National medical debt is only $220 billion, but when you pile medical bills on top of all the other bills Americans face, an accident or illness is often all it takes to bankrupt a family.)

The U.S. government’s solution is to wage wars while giving $500 billion more to the Pentagon and military contractors in FY2027. The Iran War costs more than $2 billion a day, and no one in Congress ever asks, how are you going to pay for that? The U.S. military gets all the money it wants and more. So too does Israel. The American people, however, get no help. What gives?

What we get are circuses without bread or, more accurately, circuses while being pressured for our bread. Watching football or baseball on TV, I get bombarded by ads to bet on the games. I can’t enjoy the circus without someone coercing me to give up my bread. And then there’s always a commercial offering me help if I should become addicted to gambling. How American is that?

The billionaire owners of major sports teams love this. Bet money you may not have on whether Aaron Judge will hit a home run or Patrick Mahomes will throw a touchdown on the next play. It’s all legal so it’s all good.

Meanwhile, state lottery tickets are sold with odds that would make a Mafia gangster blush. I remember when a state lottery ticket that cost $10 made me gasp. Now you can buy lottery tickets in my state that cost $50 each. A scratch ticket that costs $50! Obviously, such tickets are a regressive tax on the working and middle classes. Put differently, I don’t see rich people lining up to buy them.

Buy a $50 lottery ticket? Pick a new captain? Bet on when the ship slips under the waves for good?

We are a nation of debtors with a serious gambling problem. America, the unsinkable titanic superpower, has struck the iceberg and the debt keeps pouring in. The pumps can’t keep up even as the captain keeps telling us he’ll right the ship by taking on even more water. The democrats tell us the solution is simple—just replace the captain.

No one in the government, it seems, wants to live within their means. As Americans tighten their belts, the empire is fed even more money as an “investment” in more weapons and more wars.

Think about that previous sentence. Next year, “our” government wants to invest $1.5 trillion in the U.S. military, including over time roughly $2 trillion (or more) for nuclear weapons and a Golden Dome missile defense system. Forget about help with medical bills, child care, education, or most anything else. What your government wants from you is for you to keep spending, keep consuming, keep gambling, keep waving the flag, and otherwise keep your mouth shut.

But it’ll be too late to protest when the ship is lost and icy water enters our lungs. Best we shout our opposition to this madness while we still can. Best we demand change and work for it. Best we gamble in ourselves and our ability to discern what is right and what is wrong. Because we know much of what is happening now in America is dead wrong.