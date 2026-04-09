The U.S. as a Flailing, Possibly Failing, Empire
Wars Are Killing Us (and Them)
Yesterday, I went on a network that was new to me, TMJ News, to discuss the Iran War ceasefire and related issues.
I also wanted to share something I put in a note/restack. I’ll post that below:
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I’ve always disliked [the idea of] “TACO” Trump because the Democrats are often basically goading a bully into being more of a bully. That is, don’t “chicken out,” Trump, be even more murderous and relentless in war. And then Trump denounces them as the “radical left”! When often Democrats are essentially being more radical and rabidly rightist [than Trump himself].
American politics is such a sham. Two rightist parties fighting over which one can kill more foreigners.
Here’s the article that generated that note:
I'm glad you brought up that point, Bill. I made the same comment about TACO yesterday on Jeff Tiedrich's forum. By taunting Dump that way, we activate his toxic narcissism, and might bring about exactly the outcome we dread.
Bill, a very good interview. I was impressed with the way she questioned you and offered her opinions, and your answers and thoughts.
Perhaps nothing reflects the decline of the US internationally as much as the reduction of the State Department to being little more than being a sales force for the firepower industry, and the Secretary of State being nothing more than another advocate for the use of military force - something that's been true for both corporate parties.
Through most of our history, diplomats were the face of the U.S.; diplomats who spoke the language and understood the culture and history where the lands in which they worked.
Now we have amateur con men who are representatives of a foreign government and whose primary goal is to make another lucrative side deal.