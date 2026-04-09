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Denise Donaldson's avatar
Denise Donaldson
2h

I'm glad you brought up that point, Bill. I made the same comment about TACO yesterday on Jeff Tiedrich's forum. By taunting Dump that way, we activate his toxic narcissism, and might bring about exactly the outcome we dread.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
2h

Bill, a very good interview. I was impressed with the way she questioned you and offered her opinions, and your answers and thoughts.

Perhaps nothing reflects the decline of the US internationally as much as the reduction of the State Department to being little more than being a sales force for the firepower industry, and the Secretary of State being nothing more than another advocate for the use of military force - something that's been true for both corporate parties.

Through most of our history, diplomats were the face of the U.S.; diplomats who spoke the language and understood the culture and history where the lands in which they worked.

Now we have amateur con men who are representatives of a foreign government and whose primary goal is to make another lucrative side deal.

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