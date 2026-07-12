The U.S. Senate As a Nursing Home
Age and Term Limits Should Be Considered
I awoke to the news of the sudden death of Lindsey Graham, the bellicose senator from South Carolina, at the age of 71. Graham was a fanatical supporter of Israel and an outspoken proponent of war against Iran and virtually any other country. He glommed on to the MAGA movement and became a useful dupe to President Trump, who praised him in death as a “true American patriot.” And if the definition of patriot is “MAGA warmonger,” he was definitely that.
Just yesterday I checked the mean age of U.S. senators, which is 64. I was prompted to do so by the illness of Mitch McConnell, who’s 84 and apparently in very poor health (details are scarce, purposely so). Words like gerontocracy are used to describe the U.S. Senate, and rightly so, with senators holding onto power until they’re debilitated and at death’s door. Of course, President Trump is 80 years old and is increasingly gaffe-prone, recently referring to Japan as an Islamic Republic and confusing the leader of Ukraine with that of Russia.
When President Biden was in obvious decline, I pulled no punches about the need for him to step aside. The same is true of debilitated senators and I daresay Donald Trump. In the 1970s, Americans used to make fun of the gerontocrats of the Soviet Union. Now we have our very own gerontocracy to go along with a kleptocracy and (often, sadly) a kakistocracy.
In Maine, Senator Susan Collins is seeking her sixth term in the Senate, though she had once promised to serve only two. She turns 74 later this year and has a medical condition that will likely worsen with time. If she wins her election this November, she’ll be 80 when she finally retires, assuming she does step aside (she says she will, but she’s said that before).
Most Americans, I think, don’t like age limits and term limits, but with politicians hanging onto power from hospital rooms, their medical condition guarded like “top secret” matters of state, one has to wonder whether age and term limits should be adopted. The joke today is that U.S. Senate is increasingly a nursing home, and perhaps that says something not only about the health of our senators but of that of our country.
Ding Dong! The warmonger is dead!!! Yipeee!
Starting from the bottom and working up…
“The joke today is that U.S. Senate is increasingly a nursing home, and perhaps that says something not only about the health of our senators but of that of our country.”
This is not a joke. The U.S. pays twice as much as comparable OECD countries on health care – nearly $16,000 per capita in the U.S. – yet consistently ranks at the bottom in key measures of health status, by a wide margin. Now these facts are not unrelated to the gerontocracy, but not just the gerontocracy, in the Senate (and the House), for failure to establish a modern, publicly funded national insurance programs as those other nations do ever since Medicare – to say nothing of the “public option in Obamacare,” and actually extends back nearly a century to a series of recommendations from a body called the Committee on the Costs of Medical Care. How’s that for entrenched attitudes toward social welfare legislation in this country? In other words, always gotta make sure the private sector has to insert itself when it comes to addressing the public good.
Even more so than with the Congress, there has to be term limits in the Supreme Court. One proposal that I heard and makes sense to me, rotating 18-year terms, which would provide some escape from the concretized proto-fascist 6-3 conservatism on the Court engineered by, ta-da, Mitch McConnell, the hospitalized (on Medicare to boot) 84-year old about whose condition nothing is known, but aptly characterized by Ken Klippenstein as “circling the drain.” Just perfect.
And there’s a relationship in this to Lindsey Graham, the news about whom I also awoke to. Surprised by that news, I also feel somewhat cheated, in that for both him and McConnell, I feel the obituaries should read, “Did more than his fair share of damage to the nation,” and accordingly each should suffer long, drawn out, painful, humiliating deaths (there was a line something like that in the James Bond movie "Thunderball"). Graham eluded that, the bastard; the hope still exists for McConnell to so experience.
Addendum: Oops, almost forgot... Here in Massachusetts 49-year old Rep. Seth Moulton has been making an issue that 79-year old Sen. Ed Markey (I think 80 any day now) should be thanked and ushered off the stage. It took a bit of teasing out over two of his campaign events to nail down where Moulton stood on the obscene amounts being thrown to the Pentagon to do whatever they want with. Turns out "new Democratic leadership" Moulton voted "Yea" on the National Defense Authorization Act which put this country over the $1+ billion trillion in annual Pentagon waste, Markey of the gerontocracy voted "No." Oh, and Moulton's rationale was, "First, I want to see that our troops get paid." For what, further deployments to those 800-plus military facilities throughout the world, to be involved in further illegal military adventurism? Sorry, Rep. Moulton, you can't be trusted with the keys to the car.