Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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jamenta's avatar
jamenta
10hEdited

Ding Dong! The warmonger is dead!!! Yipeee!

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X K's avatar
X K
9hEdited

Starting from the bottom and working up…

“The joke today is that U.S. Senate is increasingly a nursing home, and perhaps that says something not only about the health of our senators but of that of our country.”

This is not a joke. The U.S. pays twice as much as comparable OECD countries on health care – nearly $16,000 per capita in the U.S. – yet consistently ranks at the bottom in key measures of health status, by a wide margin. Now these facts are not unrelated to the gerontocracy, but not just the gerontocracy, in the Senate (and the House), for failure to establish a modern, publicly funded national insurance programs as those other nations do ever since Medicare – to say nothing of the “public option in Obamacare,” and actually extends back nearly a century to a series of recommendations from a body called the Committee on the Costs of Medical Care. How’s that for entrenched attitudes toward social welfare legislation in this country? In other words, always gotta make sure the private sector has to insert itself when it comes to addressing the public good.

Even more so than with the Congress, there has to be term limits in the Supreme Court. One proposal that I heard and makes sense to me, rotating 18-year terms, which would provide some escape from the concretized proto-fascist 6-3 conservatism on the Court engineered by, ta-da, Mitch McConnell, the hospitalized (on Medicare to boot) 84-year old about whose condition nothing is known, but aptly characterized by Ken Klippenstein as “circling the drain.” Just perfect.

And there’s a relationship in this to Lindsey Graham, the news about whom I also awoke to. Surprised by that news, I also feel somewhat cheated, in that for both him and McConnell, I feel the obituaries should read, “Did more than his fair share of damage to the nation,” and accordingly each should suffer long, drawn out, painful, humiliating deaths (there was a line something like that in the James Bond movie "Thunderball"). Graham eluded that, the bastard; the hope still exists for McConnell to so experience.

Addendum: Oops, almost forgot... Here in Massachusetts 49-year old Rep. Seth Moulton has been making an issue that 79-year old Sen. Ed Markey (I think 80 any day now) should be thanked and ushered off the stage. It took a bit of teasing out over two of his campaign events to nail down where Moulton stood on the obscene amounts being thrown to the Pentagon to do whatever they want with. Turns out "new Democratic leadership" Moulton voted "Yea" on the National Defense Authorization Act which put this country over the $1+ billion trillion in annual Pentagon waste, Markey of the gerontocracy voted "No." Oh, and Moulton's rationale was, "First, I want to see that our troops get paid." For what, further deployments to those 800-plus military facilities throughout the world, to be involved in further illegal military adventurism? Sorry, Rep. Moulton, you can't be trusted with the keys to the car.

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