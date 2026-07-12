I awoke to the news of the sudden death of Lindsey Graham, the bellicose senator from South Carolina, at the age of 71. Graham was a fanatical supporter of Israel and an outspoken proponent of war against Iran and virtually any other country. He glommed on to the MAGA movement and became a useful dupe to President Trump, who praised him in death as a “true American patriot.” And if the definition of patriot is “MAGA warmonger,” he was definitely that.

Just yesterday I checked the mean age of U.S. senators, which is 64. I was prompted to do so by the illness of Mitch McConnell, who’s 84 and apparently in very poor health (details are scarce, purposely so). Words like gerontocracy are used to describe the U.S. Senate, and rightly so, with senators holding onto power until they’re debilitated and at death’s door. Of course, President Trump is 80 years old and is increasingly gaffe-prone, recently referring to Japan as an Islamic Republic and confusing the leader of Ukraine with that of Russia.

Mitch McConnell earlier this May (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

When President Biden was in obvious decline, I pulled no punches about the need for him to step aside. The same is true of debilitated senators and I daresay Donald Trump. In the 1970s, Americans used to make fun of the gerontocrats of the Soviet Union. Now we have our very own gerontocracy to go along with a kleptocracy and (often, sadly) a kakistocracy.

In Maine, Senator Susan Collins is seeking her sixth term in the Senate, though she had once promised to serve only two. She turns 74 later this year and has a medical condition that will likely worsen with time. If she wins her election this November, she’ll be 80 when she finally retires, assuming she does step aside (she says she will, but she’s said that before).

Most Americans, I think, don’t like age limits and term limits, but with politicians hanging onto power from hospital rooms, their medical condition guarded like “top secret” matters of state, one has to wonder whether age and term limits should be adopted. The joke today is that U.S. Senate is increasingly a nursing home, and perhaps that says something not only about the health of our senators but of that of our country.