Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
11h

A longtime reader wrote to me about his faith in God's reality and Jesus as the son of God.

I wrote back that "I don't get into debates whether Christ really was the son of God, the nature of the Trinity, etc. To me, these questions are matters of faith.

If and when we meet our Maker, I just hope I'm worthy of some consideration ...perhaps even some mercy."

I realize some will criticize me for even mentioning religion in a positive light, Christianity especially. Others will criticize me for not openly accepting and loudly announcing Jesus as my personal Lord and Savior.

And that's fine. But can we get to a place where listening comes first? A place of tolerance where all views (short of violent and malicious ones) are given a fair hearing? And a place where when necessary we can agree to disagree with neither harm nor foul?

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jamenta's avatar
jamenta
12hEdited

Well written and thought about. I share your sentiments. It's common now to encounter (at least online) all kinds of derogatory and denigrating remarks about popular organized religions: from Catholics, Muslims, Jews to Mormons and reincarnation believing Hindus. I often hear the more severe criticisms coming from well established secular academics of some intellectual stature, or popular scientists - or outright verbal assaults by hardcore new atheists like Richard Dawkins or Sam Harris.

For me, I've had some difficulty adjusting to this binary attitude toward religion/spiritual thought versus secular agnosticism or atheism. As if one must necessarily be all bad, while the other is necessarily all good. One is just all lies, and the other is all based on proven fact. There is no room for the nuance of interpretation - often no tolerance for still open questions regarding the nature of our human existence and the reality we all find ourselves in.

For example, what really is consciousness? Does any of us really know at the moment for sure? The new material atheists will usually immediately answer consciousness is the product of the evolutionary process of the human genome, and produced by the complex neuron networks within our brains. And yet, if anyone has looked into the current scientific research we have regarding consciousness, they will find that currently there is no scientific evidence or proof yet that the brain by itself, or neurons themselves actually do produce consciousness - there are only correlations of consciousness with brain activity, no more than there are correlations with a radio to a broadcast.

We also still have no real answers how life actually begins, and all attempts to produce life in scientific laboratories (without cheating, i.e. jump starting certain materials) have not succeeded. And the nature of how the Universe came into being, cosmology, still remains a mystery with the simple question: Where did the Big Bang come from? How can something come from nothing?

In any case, it is annoying all the intolerance one encounters with religious thought, when we still have so many open questions about reality itself. The Materialists I find can be just as fundamentalistic zealots with their pat answers regarding reality (and the big question of Why we are here) as any good religious zealot has been throughout history. Let us just accept our differences for now, and agree perhaps killing each other and denigrating each other for our differences isn't productive for anyone or the species.

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