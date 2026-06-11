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Roger Hoffmann's avatar
Roger Hoffmann
4h

Hegseth (and Trump, et al) are the perfect manifestation of how diseased our society has become. Of course, not everyone in a society will be infected (at least visibly so); and many retain the human values of empathy, compassion and charity, along with critical thinking ability.

Yet even those immune to the societal mind- and soul-rot are not left unscathed; and so many of those will likely feel almost powerlessness given the extraordinary degree to which the Empire's war machine has been integrated into so much of the society- its economy, its language and very identity.

The fact is that these conditions are systemic. They can't be reversed by, say, the use of the ballot box - because the system works to ensure that none of the limited choices offered will be a threat to that system.

Still, despite this bleak understanding, it is indeed heartening to know that others care as much as we feel we do. That the dysfunction (and evil) are seen and resisted in whatever ways we may find is a seed of hope for me. May such seeds find plenty of fertile ground, water and light.

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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
4h

Yellow journalism has reach new heights in the new Iran War.

So many videos on social media alleged to be from unrelated events and dates.

A helicopter got struck, or maybe it just had a technical failure.

No boats are getting through the blockade, or maybe hundreds actually, and maybe without paying a toll.

The US hit a school killing 150+ kids, or no it was an Iranian counter-missile weapon, ok three of them, and they have the signature of US munitions, but that's a coincidence, or no it happened but it was human error, or no it was AI kill chain error from old intel.

When people can't even sort out basic facts they tend to stop believing any of it and turn away, which results in very few people having any conviction to care about what has happened. This creates the impression people support the war when in fact almost nobody does.

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