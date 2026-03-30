Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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Pat Goudey OBrien's avatar
Pat Goudey OBrien
16h

All true, sir. He’s a carnival barker hawking his little shell game to the rubes. We need to resist BEING the rubes.

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Tamsin's avatar
Tamsin
15h

Thanks for the link to the review of Kirn's book,

“'Liars are exhausting people. Conversing with him was aging me, depleting me,' Kirn writes. 'His evil was his prodigious, devouring appetite for other people’s vitality and time, which he consumed with words, words, words, words, words. … He had 10,000 ways to tell you nothing.'”

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