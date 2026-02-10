Self-styled Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is on an “arsenal of freedom” tour, notes Lisa Savage, as he extolls the alleged virtues of building more and more deadly weapons.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower had a ready answer to such arrant nonsense. In 1953, Ike famously declared that the pursuit of weapons would leave humanity crucified on a cross of iron. Ike knew the horrors of war; Hegseth knows nothing except his own will to power.

Hegseth is infamous for his crusader cross tattoo together with other tattoos that indicate his affection for a warrior- or crusader-driven vision of Christianity. He appears to have forgotten that Christ was known as the Prince of Peace.

Hegseth believes in a crusading America (Photos from Instagram)

America is led by crusading fools, dangerous and delusional men who equate more and more weapons with greater and greater freedom. They even appear to believe their own delusions.

Republicans are lining up to make President Trump’s “dream” of spending $1.5 trillion on the U.S. military a reality. Ignoring Ike, their goal is to build a bigger iron cross on which to crucify humanity.

This isn’t freedom, it’s madness.