This Isn't Freedom, It's Madness
Trump and Hegseth Call for a Bigger Iron Cross
Self-styled Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is on an “arsenal of freedom” tour, notes Lisa Savage, as he extolls the alleged virtues of building more and more deadly weapons.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower had a ready answer to such arrant nonsense. In 1953, Ike famously declared that the pursuit of weapons would leave humanity crucified on a cross of iron. Ike knew the horrors of war; Hegseth knows nothing except his own will to power.
Hegseth is infamous for his crusader cross tattoo together with other tattoos that indicate his affection for a warrior- or crusader-driven vision of Christianity. He appears to have forgotten that Christ was known as the Prince of Peace.
America is led by crusading fools, dangerous and delusional men who equate more and more weapons with greater and greater freedom. They even appear to believe their own delusions.
Republicans are lining up to make President Trump’s “dream” of spending $1.5 trillion on the U.S. military a reality. Ignoring Ike, their goal is to build a bigger iron cross on which to crucify humanity.
This isn’t freedom, it’s madness.
And still, we can't seem to get enough of the people to rise up against this. Too many people prefer oblivion. I also don't want to criticize others, I want to motivate them. I don't want to give up. I don't want to live on my knees, with no real freedom.
If, as You say Bill, the Executive Branch of this Government is in the hands of “crusading, dangerous, and delusional” men, what does that say about the Legislative Branch and whose hands it is in?
More importantly, what does that say about The American Citizen-Voter, who put those people in those positions of power in the first place, and then keep them there?
In any event, none of this started with Trump 2.0. All he is doing is building on what his predecessors Biden, Trump 1.0, Obama, Cheney/Bush II, Clinton, Bush I/Reagan, Carter, Nixon, and Johnson did and got away with; virtually always with the ever able and willing compliance of Congress.