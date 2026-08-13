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Tom High's avatar
Tom High
2h

We have always had war. The human species has a brain evolved for critical thinking, but still bifurcated between that, and the fight or flight mechanism, which prevents the former from being fully engaged as the dominate paradigm.

Capitalism has turned war, from the occasional lurch of irrationality, into a continuous business enterprise.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
1h

Every civilization appears to have the leaders and great generals (and admirals) who speak soberly of the costs of war while often simultaneously exhorting the need for more bloodshed, whose words are then used to promote the next wars after they pass on.

Unfortunately, through over 35 centuries (the battle of Megiddo was described in the 15th century BC), humanity forgets and has to be reminded in new rounds of slaughter.

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