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TomR's avatar
TomR
8hEdited

I've long found it interesting - if not tragically ironic - that most politicians and "religious leaders" who wear religion on their sleeves primarily invoke the Old Testament and treat the Book of Deuteronomy as a policy plan - rather than follow the New Testament and the Sermon on the Mount.

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Alex's avatar
Alex
4h

Apparently we have more wars than we can handle. Curious since I have seen no Russians, Iranians, Syrians, Houthis, etc. attacking in my neighborhood. My friends and relatives in other states likewise report no wars there as well.

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