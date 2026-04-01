In October 2024, Kamala Harris stated Iran was America’s “greatest adversary.” For the moment, the Trump administration seems to agree. Yet how, exactly, is Iran a threat to U.S. national security? Yes, Iran has struck U.S. bases in the Middle East, but only after being attacked by the U.S. and Israel. Iran has no capability to strike at the U.S. directly, and even if it had, Iranian leaders know that any attack on the U.S. would likely provoke a massively destructive U.S. response that would make the current war look like a schoolyard skirmish.

A threat to U.S. national security?

So, looking dispassionately, what are truly the biggest threats to U.S. national security?

1. Nuclear war. There is no more immediate threat to our nation’s security (and indeed the world’s) than nuclear war. Thus, we should do everything possible to reduce nuclear weapons and the global proliferation of the same.

2. Climate change. While nuclear war would kill the planet quickly, global warming is a longer-term threat, but a threat nonetheless. Ocean current changes, severe weather, droughts, famine, rising sea levels: all these, and more, loom in the future. If we keep burning fossil fuels like there’s no tomorrow, soon enough there’ll be no tomorrow.

3. The military-industrial complex (MIC) and incessant warfare. Yes, America’s incredibly bloated national security state is a threat to national security. And this is nothing new. Recall that President Eisenhower warned the nation in 1961 that a “military-industrial complex” posed the gravest of threats to democracy and individual liberties. Likewise, James Madison warned a new nation that incessant warfare posed the gravest of threats to democracy and liberty. Forces that reinforce militarism, that wage constant wars, pose a dire threat, especially when they are disguised as “necessary” for national security.

4. Zionism and Greater Israel. The Zionist quest for a “greater” Israel has implicated the U.S. in genocide in Gaza, apartheid and torture of the Palestinian people, and wars in Iraq, Syria, and now Iran. Many Americans see Israel today as the tail that wags the dog of the U.S. government and military machine. True or false, it doesn’t contribute to U.S. national security.

5. U.S. national debt. Currently at $39 trillion and rising, the national debt, propelled by incessant warfare and vast overspending on “defense,” is contributing to the hollowing out of America.

6. Bellicose and bombastic U.S. leaders. Figures such as Trump, Hegseth, Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner, and others do not inspire confidence in U.S. leadership and diplomacy. Devotion to war, Israel, profit, and power doesn’t make America more secure.

7. China’s growth. As the U.S. empire weakens, China grows stronger. Chinese ambitions in the Pacific and designs against Taiwan are perceived by the U.S. national security state as threats, even though such threats are not directly detrimental to America as a nation.

8. The increasing lawlessness of America and the de facto ideal of “might makes right.” In its arrogance, the U.S. empire believes only it determines what the “rules-based order” is. The truth is there are no rules anymore since the U.S. national security state believes it must dominate everything. When genocide is supported, rules mean nothing.

9. Terrorism. It remains a threat, but much of it is blowback from U.S. military operations overseas. Reduce those and blowback will also be reduced. Terrorism is also best addressed through international police efforts rather than further military action of the whack-a-mole variety.

10. A spineless Congress. No war should be fought without a formal Congressional declaration of the same. We haven’t had one of those since World War II. In abdicating its responsibility, Congress since 1950 has enabled the worst presidential/MIC follies.

11. Propaganda and narrative control. Increasingly, the American people are treated like mushrooms, kept in the dark and fed total BS. A misinformed public, deliberately kept divided and distracted and downtrodden, can’t exercise its role as a check on the lawlessness and folly of the powerful.

12. Russia and its expansionist designs. Right now, Russia is bogged down in a regional war in Ukraine, a war that doesn’t directly threaten U.S. national security, unless U.S. government action makes it so. Still, Russia remains a threat, notably because of its nuclear arsenal.

Readers, what do you see as the greatest threats to U.S. national security? Did I miss any? Did I get the order wrong? Have at it in the comments section, and thanks.