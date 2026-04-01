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John R Moffett's avatar
John R Moffett
5d

You can probably predict that my main concern about "national security" is that of extreme wealth accumulation and how that negatively impacts on virtually every point you brought up Bill. How do lobbyists control congress? Donations. How about think tanks, who pays for that? How about buying up all the news outlets in the country? How about the drive for more wars where rich people get a lot richer? I could go on and on, many of the people surrounding Trump and whispering in his ear are billionaires who want something. Who gives endowments to major universities to control their curricula? Who manipulates the public during elections through their "news outlets"? In any case, I think most Americans are so immersed in a capitalist mindset that they can't even see it. They just think about paying bills and buying stuff, like all good consumers. If the root cause it extreme wealth accumulation, then fixing any of the other problems doesn't get to the root problem.

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13 replies by Bill Astore and others
Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
5d

I'd put propaganda higher up on the list. Propaganda works to inhibit critical thinking. I am constantly shocked at how very few "educated" Americans can't see the forest for the trees.

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