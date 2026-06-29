Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
2h

Well said, Bill. Just being a good person is not limited to a gender. Sensitivity, compassion, and tenderness are to be welcomed, not derided.

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3 replies by Bill Astore and others
Ray Joseph Cormier's avatar
Ray Joseph Cormier
12mEdited

Bill, I'm so happy to see your post Today. I love it!

Some regulars here might not like me citing excerpts of Scriptures in print for visualization, but here you're pointing out "Christian Values" as written in the Book without mentioning God or Christ Jesus or THE BOOK.

That's this in action in this material World. 'In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.'

We know Words and our own thoughts that are pictures that have to be put in Words, our only Sovereign Individuality. A State might suppress WORDS, but it can't suppress THOUGHT.

As for Male and Female, the 6000 year Genesis record is clear. BEFORE God built up a different arrangement of FLESH based on a part God took from the Male, the timeline is 'So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.'

It's taken 6000 years, but Medical Science confirms that Genesis male-female beginning by the fact of the X & Y chromosomes.

Btw Bill, the MOU might be as impotent as the Minsk Accords in preventing WAR. The real antidote is for many more individuals seek unity with the Word that was made Flesh and dwells in our midst and speak up BEFORE it is too late!

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