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X K's avatar
X K
8hEdited

"But Trump—seriously?"

I've asked the same question. But one needs to check out Chris Hedges on this, I think in his "Death of the Liberal Class," also on his videos. He explains it that most of those who voted for Trump not because they found him basically appealing, that they represented their thinking and beliefs, that they had been betrayed by the liberal Democrats, notably Bill Clinton who sold them NAFTA, which resulted in 30 million of them losing their jobs. And then only to have that insult compounded by Hilary calling them "the horribles." It was a very understandable middle finger given to the whole bunch by the people who not only felt but were very much betrayed by the Democrats and the liberal establishment.

Of course this speaks to the larger issue, "the system." Hedges goes on further to say that every once in while, here or abroad, the system "vomits up" an Orban, an Erdogan, a Trump, and others, characters who proclaim they'll make things right - "MAGA"! - because the electorate want to believe that they can get their lives and livelihoods back. At some visceral level that comes out, with the anger being channeled to immigrants, for example, quite tangible examples of "the other" being the cause of the malaise. But otherwise they, and all of us, wind up getting further swindled.

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6 replies by Bill Astore and others
TomR's avatar
TomR
7hEdited

I can understood someone of the working class - or middle class - who fell for Trump's lies in 2016. The election was a protest vote against the Iraq War, the financial collapse of 2008, and the destruction of people's lives and savings that resulted. Bernie Sanders spoke of many of the same themes as Trump (if the DNC wasn't so corrupt and in the bag for H. Clinton, the results may have been different.)

That was 2016 - the election of 2024 was not the same. Recall that at the RNC convention, there was a large Israeli flag behind the podium where the speaker proclaimed Israel was the top priority of the party. There was no excuse to vote for Trump, even for the down trodden. (And that doesn't mean anyone should have voted for the reprehensible Kamala Harris).

But Carlson? Give me a break. He has given up his bow tie and preppy clothing for a wool shirt and a rustic environment, but he's been part of the ruling class his whole life. He was at Trump's summit with the oil company executives earlier this year - why would a podcast host be there - unless he was a member or tool of the owners?

If I had to guess, there is a quiet but well conceived plan for Carlson 2028 (or 2032) - particularly now that Charlie Kirk met his unfortunate end.

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1 reply by Bill Astore
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