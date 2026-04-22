Donald Trump has always been dictatorial. He’s never understood the U.S. Constitution, the law of the land, the defining document of liberty and freedom. For that basic reason, I’ve never voted for him and never supported him.

Tucker Carlson has been in the news because he’s apologized for supporting Trump. Here’s the lede from a New York Times article today:

Tucker Carlson Says He Is ‘Tormented’ by His Past Support for Trump

“I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people,” said the conservative commentator, who has broken sharply with the president over the war with Iran.

It’s a decade too late for that, Tucker.

I remember in March of 2016 watching Trump debate in the Republican primary on TV. This was when Trump declared U.S. troops would and should follow his orders regardless of their illegality. (The context here was torture of “terrorists” and perhaps even of family members related to the “terrorists.”) Right then, I knew Trump had disqualified himself. He’d shown his true colors: his preference for violence, his conceit that his word was the law, irrespective of the law of the land, the U.S. Constitution.

Yesterday, I went on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano, where this subject came up. I had little sympathy for Tucker’s mea culpa. Lots of observers in 2015 and 2016 noticed Trump’s conceit, his narcissism, but most of all his lawlessness. Yes, Trump said the Iraq War was a disaster, and I applauded him for that. Yes, he occasionally talks about peace, and he’ll even call out the military-industrial complex. But, as we all know, actions speak louder than words. Trump’s “peace” is a dictated one, even as he seeks to engorge the military-industrial complex with $1.5 trillion in FY 2027.

People tell themselves a lot of comforting stories and lies; we also all get fooled. Perhaps Trump fooled Tucker, but Trump is an eminently scrutable man, a skilled carnival barker and snake oil salesman with a fragile ego, a bully who expects others to serve him and to obey. Indeed, Trump’s definition of leadership is that he gives orders and other people obey them without question.

How did Tucker convince himself that Trump was presidential material? And how did so many other Americans seek to hitch a ride on the Trump MAGA train? Recall that Trump’s signature line back then was “You’re fired.” Who’d want him for a boss, let alone for president? Yes, I understand that Democratic alternatives weren’t exactly compelling and attractive, and that’s on the Democrats. But Trump—seriously? The man who boasted he’d order our troops to torture—he’s the man we wanted to put in charge of our country?