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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
9h

Although most people are not fooled by the Grifter, it's amazing how many simply tolerate his behavior and fool themselves that our nation will be "back to normal" once he is out of the Presidency. If the problem was just Trump, we could breathe easy. Our problems are so much deeper.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
9hEdited

Coming soon...The Trump "Liberty 250" EV.

This beautiful crossover SUV will come in a stunning gold color. Powered by the latest in AA battery technology, it has ample faux leather seating with gold trim for three or four, depending on the size of the passengers; includes an AM radio tuned to OAN and a stunning six-inch analog display for Truth Social posts. The mileage rating is said to 'huge" and the distance ratings is "far",

"Get America First's first American car. It will be the hottest car on Earth from the hottest country on Earth" - DJT

Order by July 4th 2026 for the low, low price of $1,776(00), and get one free ticket to the UFC match on the White House grounds (transportation and lodging not included).

Delivery is expected sometime.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

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