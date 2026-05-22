Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka, Trump University, Trump Wars
The Ultimate Salesman of Shoddy Products
Yesterday, I went on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. Among other topics, we talked about airpower and wars, the dishonest testimony of admirals and generals, and the unavoidable subject of one Donald Trump.
On the subject of Trump, we wondered how much Trump believes his own stories, his own narrative, his own lies. Among other things, Trump is a salesman of shoddy or otherwise dubious products. Off the top of my head, he’s sold golden sneakers, vodka, steaks, his own “patriotic” version of the Bible, his own sham “university,” and of course a mountain of MAGA-linked merchandise, MAGA caps being the most commonly seen. The man will sell anything anyway that he can, especially his own name. He is a shameless, a relentless, self-promoter. He is so self-centered, so me-me-me, that it boggles my mind why anyone would believe that Trump cares about them.
The latest shoddy product Trump is selling is the Iran War. When that folds or fails, perhaps a war on Cuba will be next. We get sold these “products” irrespective of their quality and regardless of whether we want or need them. As long as they’re making money for someone—especially if that someone is Trump—these shoddy wars will go on.
America is a land of consumers (including the consumption of propaganda) where war is just another business and profit center for the few at the expense of the many. At the same time, the free market is very much rigged—we get shoddy wars whether we want them or not. And whether he knows it or not, Trump is often little more than the lying pitchman for the same.
Although most people are not fooled by the Grifter, it's amazing how many simply tolerate his behavior and fool themselves that our nation will be "back to normal" once he is out of the Presidency. If the problem was just Trump, we could breathe easy. Our problems are so much deeper.
Coming soon...The Trump "Liberty 250" EV.
This beautiful crossover SUV will come in a stunning gold color. Powered by the latest in AA battery technology, it has ample faux leather seating with gold trim for three or four, depending on the size of the passengers; includes an AM radio tuned to OAN and a stunning six-inch analog display for Truth Social posts. The mileage rating is said to 'huge" and the distance ratings is "far",
"Get America First's first American car. It will be the hottest car on Earth from the hottest country on Earth" - DJT
Order by July 4th 2026 for the low, low price of $1,776(00), and get one free ticket to the UFC match on the White House grounds (transportation and lodging not included).
Delivery is expected sometime.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.