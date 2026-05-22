Yesterday, I went on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. Among other topics, we talked about airpower and wars, the dishonest testimony of admirals and generals, and the unavoidable subject of one Donald Trump.

On the subject of Trump, we wondered how much Trump believes his own stories, his own narrative, his own lies. Among other things, Trump is a salesman of shoddy or otherwise dubious products. Off the top of my head, he’s sold golden sneakers, vodka, steaks, his own “patriotic” version of the Bible, his own sham “university,” and of course a mountain of MAGA-linked merchandise, MAGA caps being the most commonly seen. The man will sell anything anyway that he can, especially his own name. He is a shameless, a relentless, self-promoter. He is so self-centered, so me-me-me, that it boggles my mind why anyone would believe that Trump cares about them.

The latest shoddy product Trump is selling is the Iran War. When that folds or fails, perhaps a war on Cuba will be next. We get sold these “products” irrespective of their quality and regardless of whether we want or need them. As long as they’re making money for someone—especially if that someone is Trump—these shoddy wars will go on.

America is a land of consumers (including the consumption of propaganda) where war is just another business and profit center for the few at the expense of the many. At the same time, the free market is very much rigged—we get shoddy wars whether we want them or not. And whether he knows it or not, Trump is often little more than the lying pitchman for the same.