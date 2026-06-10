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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
15h

Q: "What does it say about America (and the Democratic Party) that Trump was elected not once but twice?"

A: I see his voters as people who want revenge for wrongs they see as committed against them by a tyranny of the minority, or at least they want those wrongs to stop. Americans have consumed much media which is geared toward vengeance as a virtue, and a psychopathy is spreading in the minds of many on both sides, pushing the polarized masses toward conflict.

I hope all can overcome the urge and show restraint.

Only in peace can liberty or justice be achieved.

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8 replies by Bill Astore and others
TomR's avatar
TomR
15h

Trump, by any measure, is an order of magnitude worse than any recent President in terms of overt corruption and solipsism. But only a degenerate political system, owned by the corporatists and oligarchs, could have produced him and allowed him to carry on as a "not far behind God" (per Lindsey Graham) authoritarian.

Congress is out to lunch (except in terms of legislation to support Israel); Federal judges fight back, but the appeals process can be lengthy and is ignored in most cases by the Trump regime. Too many citizens place too much hope in single candidates or office holders, who are compromised or crushed in standing up against the system.

Sheldon Wolin described it - inverted totalitarianism, with Trump being the face of those actually in charge.

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