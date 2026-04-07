Trump Threatens Mass Murder Yet Again
Preventing Mass Death Isn't a Partisan Issue
From Trump’s Truth Social Account:
This is madness. Unhinged madness. Imagine “blessing” the people of Iran while threatening to end their entire civilization.
Yesterday, I was watching the war movie, “Fury,” which does a decent job of showing some of the horrors of warfare. We get a few fairly honest scenes about war, as in the opening sequence of “Saving Private Ryan,” yet war coverage in our media portrays war as a bloodless video game.
Meanwhile, Trump tweets about mass murder and most in the media just seem to shrug. Mass murder!
For two decades I’ve been writing about America’s warrior nonsense and the increasing militarization of our country even as we’re kept deliberately isolated from war and all its horrors. It all seems like it’s coalesced into the nightmare we have today.
I was on Judge Napolitano’s show this morning, Judging Freedom, and I was somewhat at a loss to describe my reaction to this. If we can’t unite to stop mass murder of innocents, when are we going to unite?
DJT is the Repository of all that has failed in the American System of the Early 21st Century.... Spectacle, and Cruelty, Amplified by Stupidity... The Institutional Safeguards have all failed... Big Business, Big Law, SCOTUS, Big Military, and Congress have all Caved to DJT's Vileness... DJT is aided by Big $$$, and a Hateful 25% of the Adult USA Population... DJT is the True WMD of the USA... GWB was just a Useful Fool that began the Destruction of the USA... The USA is becoming a Pariah Nation... Impeach DJT, Impeach Hegseth...
Bill, the Judge asked questions - as he often does - without easy answers. I've thought a good deal about the question he asked you related to pilots being ordered to drop bombs on civilan infrastructure. My focus has been on a now forgotten incident of this war: the sinking of the IRIS Dena by the USS Charlotte (SSN 766) on March 4th.
The attack was conducted as it might have been when I served - the tactics appear similar and much of the technology is the same (though upgraded). I can put myself in the control room and know what would have occurred. But what we don't know is what the CO and his crew were told about the DENA and its operation.
Submarines at sea know nothing outside their closed environments but what the Navy tells them via scheduled broadcasts (operational information). I assume pilots in a deployed combat assignment may suffer similar news blackouts. (Soldiers alerted to deployment to the Mideast had their cell phones taken away).
Overall, it may be easy for some to say orders should just be disobeyed when more complete information is available. But most lived situations are legally and morally ambiguous even in the best of circumstances.
You cited "Fury" - I recall the situation where Brad Pitt's character ordered the new crewman to kill a prisoner of war.
It was clearly murder. But if one had been able to ask combat veterans of that war if that was unusual - they'd likely shrug their shoulders as it tended to happen, and the same has been true in many of the nation's wars since.
The old men and women start wars and send young men and women off to fight them - the costs both mental and physical are borne by the young; the old go on to become 'respected' commentators and statesmen with lucrative careers.