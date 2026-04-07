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Apache's avatar
Apache
14hEdited

DJT is the Repository of all that has failed in the American System of the Early 21st Century.... Spectacle, and Cruelty, Amplified by Stupidity... The Institutional Safeguards have all failed... Big Business, Big Law, SCOTUS, Big Military, and Congress have all Caved to DJT's Vileness... DJT is aided by Big $$$, and a Hateful 25% of the Adult USA Population... DJT is the True WMD of the USA... GWB was just a Useful Fool that began the Destruction of the USA... The USA is becoming a Pariah Nation... Impeach DJT, Impeach Hegseth...

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TomR's avatar
TomR
14hEdited

Bill, the Judge asked questions - as he often does - without easy answers. I've thought a good deal about the question he asked you related to pilots being ordered to drop bombs on civilan infrastructure. My focus has been on a now forgotten incident of this war: the sinking of the IRIS Dena by the USS Charlotte (SSN 766) on March 4th.

The attack was conducted as it might have been when I served - the tactics appear similar and much of the technology is the same (though upgraded). I can put myself in the control room and know what would have occurred. But what we don't know is what the CO and his crew were told about the DENA and its operation.

Submarines at sea know nothing outside their closed environments but what the Navy tells them via scheduled broadcasts (operational information). I assume pilots in a deployed combat assignment may suffer similar news blackouts. (Soldiers alerted to deployment to the Mideast had their cell phones taken away).

Overall, it may be easy for some to say orders should just be disobeyed when more complete information is available. But most lived situations are legally and morally ambiguous even in the best of circumstances.

You cited "Fury" - I recall the situation where Brad Pitt's character ordered the new crewman to kill a prisoner of war.

It was clearly murder. But if one had been able to ask combat veterans of that war if that was unusual - they'd likely shrug their shoulders as it tended to happen, and the same has been true in many of the nation's wars since.

The old men and women start wars and send young men and women off to fight them - the costs both mental and physical are borne by the young; the old go on to become 'respected' commentators and statesmen with lucrative careers.

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