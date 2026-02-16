Bracing Views

Alex
Feb 16

We need the additional budget so we can create new weapons systems named after Trump. The Trump Battleship, the Trump F-47, the Trump Tank, the Trump Aircraft Carrier, the .... Lol

Charles Knight
Feb 17

I wish a not-so-paranoid voice in my head didn't keep suggesting to me that the 50% boost Trump proposes for the Pentagon budget is not because it is a convenient round number (remember Donald's math skills are likely very minimal and he certainly has no patience for even a one pager on the composition of the military budget), but rather because he is buying loyalty from the military, which he plans to use to round up or kill everyone to the left of Richard Nixon and other-than-whites of whatever political leaning after he declares a 'national emergency' later this year. Please shut up, voice! Voice replies, "Remember, Hegseth says the military is all about lethality."

@bracingviews

