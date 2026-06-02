Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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Fireman1110's avatar
Fireman1110
5h

"Are You sitting comfortably?!" - take another sip my love and see what you will see- a fleet of golden Trump battleships on a crystal sea- Are you sitting comfortably? Let Merrick cast his spell.-Ride along the winds of time and see where we have been-The glorious age of Trumpalot, when Melania was Queen,- It all unfolds before your eyes, As Merrick casts his spell.-The seven wonders of the world Trump Plaza's he'll lay before your feet,- In far-off lands, on distant shores, so many enemies to defeat. Are You sitting comfortably? Let Merrick cast his spell...

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4 replies by Bill Astore and others
TomR's avatar
TomR
6hEdited

Good discussion this morning.

I (facetiously) assume the Golden Dome will use gold-tipped interceptor missiles that will be called Trump Golden Interceptors (with Trump receiving a license fee for use of his image and name on the side of each missile). That the Dome would fail carries on the tradition of everything associated with Trump.

The most disturbing segment was on the grooming of the coming generation of military 'leaders" who will have to adhere to specific notions of race, gender, political ideology, and religious beliefs. While Trump/Hegseth will be gone at some point (one hopes), there will be a cadre of senior officers in billets who can and will promote and select those of similar qualities and beliefs. A religious military of zealots would be frightening to consider - particularly one led by Dispensationalists.

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