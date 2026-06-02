Today I went on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano to talk about President Trump’s so-called dream military. And at $1.5 trillion (or even higher) in FY 2027, it’s already nightmarishly expensive.

What is driving this enormous price tag? Conceits like Trump’s Golden Dome, a missile defense shield that will never work as advertised for a cost of $1 trillion or more. A golden fleet of Trump battleships when the battleship was rendered obsolete by World War II. Eighty years ago! Prodigious “investments” in the nuclear triad like the unnecessary Sentinel ICBM and the redundant B-21 Raider bomber. A new fighter jet, the F-47, numbered to curry favor with Trump, America’s 47th and possibly worst president.

Yet, even more worrisome than throwing trillions down the tubes is how Trump and Hegseth are perverting the U.S. military, making it serve Zionist imperatives and agendas while turning it into a Christocentric cult of unholy warriors. If that’s not bad enough, Hegseth is conducting his own social engineering experiments by purging officers he doesn’t like and preventing a disproportionate number of Black and female officers from pinning on their first star.

Speaking of Trump and Hegseth, a Biblical expression just popped into my head: When the blind lead the blind, both fall into the pit.

Other topics discussed include Trump’s alleged cussing out of Bibi Netanyahu (to no apparent effect) and Israel’s continued expansion into Lebanon and elsewhere. While Trump’s strategy remains obscured in darkness (deep in a pit, perhaps), Israel’s strategy is clear: annex Gaza, the West Bank, southern Lebanon, and much of Syria in the cause of a Greater Israel with more power and command over regional water supplies and offshore gas and oil reserves.

And at the price of mounting a murderous genocide, I suppose that strategy is on its way to being achieved, never mind the blood and screams of innocents. Then again, to Zionist Israel no Palestinians, even newborns, are innocent.

P.S. In the video freeze frame, I’m either asleep, in deep thought, or possibly slipping into a coma. My thanks as ever to the Judge for a set of challenging questions.