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Ed's avatar
Ed
8h

In the past day of so Pope Leo said: "I am not afraid"!

Significant he is also reminding Catholics that "respect for life" is more than railing against Planned Parenthood!

Now Bishop Barron, a popular Catholic podcaster is suggesting Trump apologize.

Trump sounds like Stalin!

Pope Leo needs no divisions!

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2 replies by Bill Astore and others
Duncan Saunders's avatar
Duncan Saunders
8h

I wish as well that the 3 bishops had been willing to label all of the wars since WWII as unjust (even that war was unjust in many actions), but glad they were willing to support the Pope. As a conscientious objector/war resister during the Vietnam War, I deeply appreciated the Catholics who did take a strong stand against the Vietnam War (such as the Berrigan Brothers), and glad to see the Catholic Church evolving even more towards seeking alternatives to war.

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