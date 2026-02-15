Kamala Harris Sold Her Email List to D.N.C., Then Paid Off Old 2024 Debts

The national party, which is nearly $100 million behind its G.O.P. counterpart, bought the list for $6.5 million.

The above headline was in my New York Times feed this morning. It’s nice to know that if you donated to the DNC, your money may have been ticketed to buying Kamala’s email list of donors, thereby settling her outstanding debts from a poorly run, losing campaign that gave us Donald Trump (again).

What a sham (and shame). If Kamala truly wanted to help the DNC, why not just give them the email list for free, thereby saving the DNC $6.5 million, which could then be spent on supporting down-ballot candidates?

I guess the email list was the only thing of value Kamala had to sell.

The NYT article goes on to say that Kamala will be expanding her efforts up and down the ballot to support Democratic candidates in the upcoming midterms. That’s reassuring.

As we know, our political process is thoroughly corrupted by money, but there’s just something about that headline that captures the nature of the DNC’s alleged “resistance” to Trump and its commitment to little people like us.

Who can blame her for laughing? (Washington Post)

I can hear Democrats telling me to leave Kamala alone and that the DNC’s actions are nothing compared to Trump and his clown car crew. But do you seriously think that the DNC and the presidential candidates it props up, candidates like Kamala Harris or Pete Buttigieg, are really the answer to the crises we face as a nation?

The DNC is short on money compared to Republicans—let’s spend $6.5 million on Kamala’s email list so we can hit up her donors for more money. Inspiring! Exactly what DNC small-money donors wanted their $25 and $50 contributions to fund.