Bracing Views

Bracing Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
Feb 15

Yes, thank you Bill! The e-mail list was all Ms. Harris had to sell, having already sold her soul to (that zionist entity which must remain nameless).

Reply
Share
X K's avatar
X K
Feb 15

Do I dare venture a comment, or just spare everyone the tedium, don my lifejacket, proceed to my lifeboat station, and just wait a bit, hoping that a latter day SS Carpathia will arrive in time? I figure the sinking will take place somewhere between July 4th and Nov. 3rd this year.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Bill Astore and others
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 YP Retired Airman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture