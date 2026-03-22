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TomR's avatar
TomR
16hEdited

It's an interesting point - Sonny Corleone style for Trump. He certainly acts that way, but is it real, or is it an act just like James Caan's portrayal? The other thing I'd note is that Sonny was a violent impulsive man, but he wasn't just talk (like when he beat up his brother in law) versus Trump, who manifests behaviors of a physical coward.

I certainly believe Trump is a malignant narcissist who listens only to his own genius mind. But those who know him personally have always said what we see isn't what he's like in private. Maybe he cultivates his image with his various outbursts and rants (that probably reflect that malignant narcissism), but he has a firm vision of what he wants to do.

UK Ambassador Craig Murray said in a recent article that Netanyahu let slip part of the end game - an oil pipeline from Iran west to Israel to ship oil through the Mediterranean. I could see the promise of the "Donald J Trump Oil Terminal" appealing to him.

But at the end of the day - maybe it doesn't matter. The supposed system of checks and balances in government has failed. Congress is beyond useless. All the billions spent on intelligence and defense have shown only a massive wealth transfer upward with careerism the primary motivation for those in positions of power.

To return to the Godfather, I fear we're going to wind up as did the heads of the 'Five Families'.

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14 replies by Bill Astore and others
Alex's avatar
Alex
15h

"To me, being a gangster was to own the world... For as long as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster. To me, that was better than being President of the United States." .... Henry Hill ("Goodfellas")

"I’d rather be a don of the Mafia than president of the United States." ... Frank Sinatra

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