In The Godfather, Sonny Corleone, played by James Caan, is a notorious hothead. When a gang war breaks out among the rival mafia families, Sonny knows only one strategy: hit back, and hit back hard, and keep hitting back.

Those two scenes came to mind as I read the threats from President Trump about Iran’s power grid, as recounted here by Caitlin Johnstone:

Trump is now tweeting that “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST…” Iran has of course responded that if its power plants are attacked it will attack the energy infrastructure of US allies in the middle east, saying that “the critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities throughout the region will be considered legitimate targets and will be destroyed irreversibly.” It’s starting to look like it’s only a matter of time before the US and/or Israel does something in Iran that makes the world a much darker place than it already is. Someone’s got to rein these psychopaths in.

Nice country you have there, Iran. It would be a shame if we had to obliterate it. That seems to be the essence of U.S. foreign policy and diplomacy with Iran.

If you’ve seen The Godfather, you know it doesn’t end well for Sonny. Nor will it end well for the United States if Trump and his wartime consigliere Bibi continue to choose escalation and further warfare.