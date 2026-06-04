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Duncan Saunders's avatar
Duncan Saunders
8h

"Take heart, America: At least there will be cage fighting soon on the White House lawn. Bread is dear, but the circuses are here."

Spot on, Bill! I grew up loving history, especially about the Greek and Roman empires, and this action by Trump creating a violent spectacle on White House land now brings us literally into the decaying times of the Roman empire. (Not that we haven't been going down that path for awhile by the way).

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John R Moffett's avatar
John R Moffett
9h

As Smedley Butler said, war is a racket, and he meant US wars. The US hasn't defended itself against a foreign attack since 1812. The US was not supposed to have a standing military because of the temptations to use it. That has proven true over and over again. The US could have a modest nuclear arsenal and a coast guard, and be just fine. None of the rest of it is needed, and now in the age of drones and missiles, the Navy and air force are nearly obsolete. It was all wasted money resulting in wasted lives and mass destruction. None of it was necessary, but it was all very profitable for a small group of amoral Americans.

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