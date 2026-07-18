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TomR's avatar
TomR
16hEdited

I'd append....when you've never experienced it.

I'm not specifically referring to President Bone Spurs or members of his administration - or for that matter, the tough-talking ex-generals like Jack Keane (who saw combat in other countries) or the vast majority of the US military.

I'm speaking of all of us as a country. It's been over 160 years since we've had major battles in the U.S. with cities burned and looted, civilians killed and bodies everywhere, with the filth and smells of war. And even with the Civil War, it wasn't everywhere.

We've never had to look up in the sky for the sounds of bombs or missiles falling on us.

We've never had to fight - unless we are native Americans - on our own lands with our families behind us.

But the lust for power of an empire in terminal decline may change Americans' experience with war.

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Fireman1110's avatar
Fireman1110
14h

Classic Trek Episode, around the same time as another Classic Marvin Gaye, "What's Goin On" Father, father We don't need to escalate You see, War is not the answer For only love can conquer hate You know we've got to find a way To bring some loving here today, oh (Oh) That was 1971, and we're still singing about that & the Ecology too (Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) yes.., History may not repeat, but it often rhymes.

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