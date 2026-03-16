I wasn’t aware that evangelical leaders came to the White House to pray over Trump until I saw this article by Matt Bivens. Here’s a short video clip shared by the White House:

I’ve been in oval churches, built in that shape so that there are no corners where the devil can hide. But what if the devil is hiding in plain sight?

These so-called christian evangelicals are a scary bunch. I recently wrote to a friend that being a Christian is fairly simple: love God, love thy neighbor, and remember that Christ is the Prince of Peace, the healer of the sick, the benefactor of the downtrodden.

What we have instead is a heretical brand of “christianity” with a Warrior-Christ where we’re supposed to despise our neighbor if he’s not a Zionist and/or an evangelical who loves Trump.

Consider here this article at The New Yorker on christian nationalism, surely two words that when conjoined create a world-class oxymoron.

America is supposedly “one nation under God,” but whose god, which god, and for what purpose?

Of course, no prayer in the Oval Office would be complete without a plea for God to protect U.S. troops in the Iran War. Mark Twain’s “War Prayer” comes to mind here.

Let’s hope that the apocalypse some evangelicals appear to want isn’t coming anytime soon.