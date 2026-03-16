War Prayer in the White House
Mark Twain, Anyone?
I wasn’t aware that evangelical leaders came to the White House to pray over Trump until I saw this article by Matt Bivens. Here’s a short video clip shared by the White House:
I’ve been in oval churches, built in that shape so that there are no corners where the devil can hide. But what if the devil is hiding in plain sight?
These so-called christian evangelicals are a scary bunch. I recently wrote to a friend that being a Christian is fairly simple: love God, love thy neighbor, and remember that Christ is the Prince of Peace, the healer of the sick, the benefactor of the downtrodden.
What we have instead is a heretical brand of “christianity” with a Warrior-Christ where we’re supposed to despise our neighbor if he’s not a Zionist and/or an evangelical who loves Trump.
Consider here this article at The New Yorker on christian nationalism, surely two words that when conjoined create a world-class oxymoron.
America is supposedly “one nation under God,” but whose god, which god, and for what purpose?
Of course, no prayer in the Oval Office would be complete without a plea for God to protect U.S. troops in the Iran War. Mark Twain’s “War Prayer” comes to mind here.
Let’s hope that the apocalypse some evangelicals appear to want isn’t coming anytime soon.
Thank you, Bill, for the link to Mark Twain's The War Prayer!
I have a request that is not relevant to your column today.
Could you please write or provide info on Israel's Samson Option? re history, what to do about it (haha), etc? The irony that the very countries who spread the lies on Iran's "nuclear weapons" are Israel and the US. I l cannot remember which US President was involved in "allowing"? "giving"? Israel the BOMB.
Those are no ‘appearances’ — that’s real! They want it bad.
I am a Humanist and UU, but I would follow the teachings of the man described in the Gospels. He is a good guy. The one who never met him, “Saint Paul,” took Jesus’s supposed teachings to the Gentiles, but Paul added his own spin to the Rabbi Jesus’s messages, and added a whole lot more of his own predilections — like misogyny and male supremacy. And groups who copied and disseminated “scripture” afterward added THEIR own little bits, to get people in line with The Church, answering to The Clergy, the better to control the people.
And here we have them in the Oval Office, with a laying on of hands, asking for Christian blessings, when actual followers of Christ are very, very few and far removed.