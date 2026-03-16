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Helen Londe MD's avatar
Helen Londe MD
16h

Thank you, Bill, for the link to Mark Twain's The War Prayer!

I have a request that is not relevant to your column today.

Could you please write or provide info on Israel's Samson Option? re history, what to do about it (haha), etc? The irony that the very countries who spread the lies on Iran's "nuclear weapons" are Israel and the US. I l cannot remember which US President was involved in "allowing"? "giving"? Israel the BOMB.

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Pat Goudey OBrien's avatar
Pat Goudey OBrien
16h

Those are no ‘appearances’ — that’s real! They want it bad.

I am a Humanist and UU, but I would follow the teachings of the man described in the Gospels. He is a good guy. The one who never met him, “Saint Paul,” took Jesus’s supposed teachings to the Gentiles, but Paul added his own spin to the Rabbi Jesus’s messages, and added a whole lot more of his own predilections — like misogyny and male supremacy. And groups who copied and disseminated “scripture” afterward added THEIR own little bits, to get people in line with The Church, answering to The Clergy, the better to control the people.

And here we have them in the Oval Office, with a laying on of hands, asking for Christian blessings, when actual followers of Christ are very, very few and far removed.

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