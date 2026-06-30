Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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X K's avatar
X K
2hEdited

“Patrick Lawrence... argues it’s high time for America to embrace defeat and to learn from it.”

How much time was spent, lives lost, billions wasted, so this country could have “peace with honor” from a dishonorable war in Vietnam, as opposed to “declaring victory, taking down the flag, folding up the tent, and going home” (not sure, was that George McGovern?)? Any lessons learned from that? Obviously not, another George, Bush I, saying, “By God, we've kicked the Vietnam syndrome once and for all. The ghosts of Vietnam have been laid to rest beneath the sands of the Arabian desert."

No need to expound on idiot son Bush II.

I may have commented previously in this forum, if not then elsewhere, on “war” being a part of the American vernacular, mindset, perhaps DNA expressed so far back as colonial times against Native peoples. The connotation is one of consuming the public consciousness, commandeering the nation’s resources, to achieve victory over “the enemy,” however defined. War on Poverty. War on Cancer. War on Crime. War on Drugs. War on Terrorism. The all the military adventures termed “wars” so as to justify interventions that weren’t really wars, but illegal actions from Korea all the way to the present. In each case failed application of the metaphor, for various reasons, but perhaps with this common denominator – the enemy was never clearly understood. Didn’t need to be, a hint conforming to conventional wisdom (invariably not) was all that was needed, overwhelming firepower would take care of the rest, the truth of the matter then buried underneath all the rubble.

Again I cite Martin Luther King, Jr., April 4, 1967, Riverside Church, New York, in his “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence” speech, “The greatest purveyor of violence in the world, my own government.”

My how things have changed over the past 59 years.

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Fireman1110
9m

What we have here in America "Murica" is not a Gun problem, but a Mental Health problem. My 4 Gun safety Rules in my Old Sky-Cop days in SAC 73-77 1. Treat every weapon as if it were loaded 2. Never point a weapon at anything you do not intend to shoot 3. Keep finger straight and off the trigger until you are ready to fire 4. Keep weapon on safe until you intend to fire Happy 4th. & 250th. The Beach Boys are playing the Hollywood Bowl...."Don't Worry Baby" :/ :o)

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