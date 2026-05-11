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Alex's avatar
Alex
17h

If only we had a document that said that the government's powers are limited and specified. Maybe something they made at the founding of the republic. Hmm. If only we had politicians who respected that document like they promised to when they were sworn into office. If only ...

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TomR's avatar
TomR
20h

The Constitution was written - and whatever else its faults, given the aristocrats who wrote it - with an eye toward George Washington becoming President. I wonder how they would have written Article II if they could have foreseen a Lincoln (who tossed out habeas corpus); Wilson (who used WWI to suppress consittuional protections); Truman (who fought a ' police action'); LBJ and Nixon (Vietnam); and all the rest - up to and including Trump.

The record seems to toss out the notion of 'original intent' in the Constitution.

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