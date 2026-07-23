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Honolulu HQ's avatar
Honolulu HQ
1h

Our children need a peaceful home to grow up in.

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Gregory Laxer's avatar
Gregory Laxer
44m

As a member of Veterans For Peace, and simply as an individual who wholeheartedly and actively opposed the slaughter in Viet Nam from within active duty ranks, my program is: Let us cease "manufacturing" FUTURE veterans!! If anyone still on active duty in any of the US military branches should happen to read this, my message is: Try to understand that your "leaders" couldn't care less about your welfare now or in the future. That's why the Trump administration is shredding benefits for current and future veterans. Wake the hell up, please!!!

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