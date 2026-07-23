There’s a good article today at the New York Times on coming to terms with America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan. The article is free to read. Here’s an except:

“Why do many American soldiers who fought in Afghanistan and later returned to their country commit suicide?” Mr. Gulab asked. “I have heard this many times. What is the reason?” It was a question that haunts many of us. I tried to explain how we carried the crushing weight of our own shattered expectations: We had grown up on the nostalgia of World War II, then done something we were supposed to be proud of. Instead, what we got from our politicians and generals were evasions and lies. Our commanders could never articulate how our deployments, and all the violence we committed and the losses we suffered, made anyone safer in the United States. We were left to figure everything out on our own while they landed lucrative jobs at defense companies and collected big fees on speaking circuits. For some people, it was too much to handle.

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Yes, that is the question, isn’t it? How are all these wars, whether in Vietnam in the 1960s or in Iran today, making anyone safer in the United States.

As I read the article, written by a Marine lance corporal who’d led a sniper team in Afghanistan, I thought of a few lines from a Bruce Springsteen song.

Oh, the price you pay, oh, the price you pay

Now you can't walk away from the price you pay.

My college roommate had “The River” double lp and I listened to it a lot in college. Hadn’t thought about that song in decades until I read that Marine’s story today.