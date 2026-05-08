Bracing Views

Bracing Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Morchoe's avatar
Richard Morchoe
2h

A number of them east of Suez and west of Persia are now in shambles. Abandoning them is probably the least stupid policy.

Maybe that would be the best way to deal with all of them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
2h

Shout it from the rooftops, Bill. Teach people to see through the framing of a narrative. https://www.projectcensored.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Frame-Checking-Infographic.pdf

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 YP Retired Airman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture