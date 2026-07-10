Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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TomR's avatar
TomR
20hEdited

By some accounting, the U.S. has been involved in conflicts or wars for a minimum of 210 of its 250 years. As a colonial / settler society (it's difficult to accept and recognize that), conquest is in the very bones of our culture and national psyche.

Most of the national symbols relate to conquest or heroic military action (e.g., Iwo Jim flag raising). Popular culture reinforces it - except during brief periods when some truths are leaked out; now made worse by active participation (and required approval) of the DOD (screw Hegseth, that's its real name).

I recall the controversy over the Vietnam Veterans Memorial - which was derided as a hole in the ground as it didn't properly celebrate the U.S. fighting the commies in a 'noble cause'. But it's the most important monument, as those names staring back at you - some you know - shows what war really is.

I'd like to be optimistic and hope that over a generation (that's how long it would take), education in the real history of the U.S., as an ongoing struggle to overcome the many mistakes and crimes, could be taught and understood by everyone. But we are so divided and stratified, with the ruling class only interested in keeping everyone deluded, it's difficult to believe that any such history would be possible - and likely that would be fine with a plurality of the populace.

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Fireman1110's avatar
Fireman1110
19h

I would refer everyone I know to Sagans "A Pale Blue Dot" Speech--his Magnum Opus Lecture @ Cornell Univ. in Ithaca, N.Y. you can see on You Tube... When Voyager 1 was on the outer fringes of our Star System and looked back @ Earth a tiny pale blue pixel among bands of sunlight. Earth was not the only world Voyager 1 imaged either. The spacecraft/ probe also captured views of Venus, Jupiter, Earths "Middle-Linebacker", Saturn, Uranus & Neptune. I am not that politically active being apolitical due to my USAF Service experiences, and Firefighting as well where political discourse was not encouraged in the firehouse also Religion for that matter, but I do believe we should encourage space/ science study's in our Schools classrooms, also human rights as well for our planetary wellbeing. Philosophy should also be important, teaching also the theory of "Nuclear Winter"in the event of Nuclear War. Life I believe is rare in this Universe and should be celebrated not diminished by weaponry designed for only one purpose! So I call for the elimination of all weapons of mass destruction.

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