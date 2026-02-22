Bracing Views

Bracing Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wrknight's avatar
wrknight
Feb 22

You give partial blame on our poor choice of leaders. When you say "our" I assume you mean the voting electorate. The problem here is that the voting electorate isn't given many choices and, in fact, the choices are usually reduced to tweedle-dee and tweedle-dum by the time it gets to vote. (Just look at the choices we've had recently - Hillary vs Donald, Joe vs. Donald, Kamala, vs Donald.)

The choices are made (rigged) for us by the ruling elite - it's not "our" choice. (Witness Bernie Sanders who was "unchosen" for us.) We, the voting electorate, really don't get to choose except between two alternatives, both of which are bad.

Reply
Share
1 reply
wrknight's avatar
wrknight
Feb 22

"To come back to the U.S. military: First, troops are trained to obey, not so much educated to think,"

That's what I was taught during my time in the Navy - which always made me wonder, how is it that you are conditioned to obey and not think for years on end and suddenly, when you acquire a certain rank, you are supposed to think? (Like turning on a light.) After some pondering on that issue, I finally concluded that regardless of rank, they don't ever think. They just react. Like robots. What comes out of the Pentagon, has no connection to any logical thought process. It's just more of the same. The answer to every question, every threat is more. More, more and more more.

Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 YP Retired Airman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture