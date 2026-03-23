Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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TomR's avatar
TomR
8h

The guys on Due Dissidence were talking yesterday about the increasing lack of connection between the people and the supposed 'government of the people' (paraphrased - the discussion was about more popular support for Gaza and Iran than Israel ).

Bill, reading your article screams a word they didn't use- but would agree with - contempt, outright contempt for all of us. We are nothing to those in charge but consumers who must go without for the glory of the empire and the lifestyles of the Epstein class.

As Russell, one of the hosts, noted - you can't continue on like this before you get to civil war. He noted he wasn't talking about armies marching as in 1861 - but increasing conflicts between local communities and states, and the Federal government that could spill out into violence at times as the Feds try to impose their will.

It is a logical conclusion. Minneapolis may be an example of what's coming everywhere.

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2 replies by Bill Astore and others
Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
10h

Well done, Bill! Yet most Americans will tell you that they are freer than the Chinese or Russians. Many of your prisons are privately owned-corporatized-even your welfare system after Bill Clinton became privatized profiting off welfare-off people who are the most disadvantaged is a crime that is unspeakable...if you don't have money in America, you are basically imprisoned...Now if you look at foundations-charities-the story is just as sick...All Western nations are guilty in this story Canada’s super-rich are using foundations to funnel huge public sums to elite universities and Israel Over half of the money hoarded in Canada’s private foundations should have been paid as taxes. Instead, it’s being funneled to wealthy institutions and organizations complicit in Israel’s military occupation Cancelling Billionaires Before They Cancel Us: The Urgent Case for a Wealth Tax by Linda McQuaig & Neil Brooks just released book.

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